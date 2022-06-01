ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yantis, TX

Belinda Lee Keyes

 5 days ago
A memorial service for Belinda Lee Keyes, age 63, of Yantis, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Cody Rushing officiating. Belinda passed...

Obituary – Sue McDaniel

A funeral service for Sue McDaniel, age 85, of McKinney, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Stout’s Creek Cemetery with Richard Fite, Jonathan Fite, Stoney Mitchell and Doug Vidler serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Linda Marie Owens

Linda Marie Owens passed from this Earth and through Heaven’s gates on June 4, 2022, at Heritage House Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. Linda was born in Hunt County on August 7, 1944. She was the daughter of Montie and Bertha Woodard Wood. She married Travis Owens of Sulphur Springs on July.
Melba Starrett Vaughan

A funeral service for Melba Starrett Vaughan, age 83 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with preacher Jerry Savage officiating. Interment will follow at Reilly Springs Cemetery with David Oberlender, Daniel Oberlender, Chris Scroggins, Dallas Clifton, Kenneth Starrett and Rebecca Oberlender serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Vaughan passed away on June 2, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
Dinner Bell Menu for June 8, 2022

The Lions Club is the Community Partner for this week’s meal. Thank you Lions Club for helping Dinner Bell feed those needing a meal in Sulphur Springs. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant Contestants Elizabeth Wilburn, Marjean Allen & Mary Ellis

KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant Contestants Kylene Claypool, Sharon Dunham & Sharon Baker

KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
Venita Faye Mark

Graveside services for Venita Faye Mark, age 82, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with Bro. B. J. Teer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Venita passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. Venita was...
Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant Contestants Mary Lynne Anderson, Barbara Grubbs & Valerie Ross

KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
Stephanie Couch

A memorial service for Stephanie Couch, age 48, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. C. J. Duffey officiating. Stephanie passed away on May 25, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at home. She was born...
A New Goodwill Warehouse is Coming Soon to Tyler, Texas

Good news, Tyler, Texas! A new Goodwill warehouse is coming in 2023. For many of us, Goodwill is a fun place to shop for super-sweet, "vintage" finds, or just to scratch that shopping "itch" when we don't want to spend a ton of money. We also love to be able to donate clothes and other items we can no longer use but that might be a blessing to someone else's family--which is great.
A Dozen Contestants Featured In 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant On June 4

The Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant this Saturday, June 4, 2022, offer a dozen beautiful vibrant contestants all age 60 or older a chance to shine. Ladies will be judged on Best Personality, Philosophy of Life, Best Talent, Best Interview and Best Evening Gown. The contestant who sells the most tickets will receive a prize. Awards will also be given for Ms. Congeniality, Sprint Award and the Clydene Fielden Memorial Leadership Award – given in honor of the late Clydene Fielden, Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic 2014.
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
Meal A Day Menu – June 6-10, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of June 6-10, 2022 includes:. Monday – Cheeseburger Casserole, Corn and Pinto Beans....
3 Sulphur Springs Men Charged With Burglaries Thursday

Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
11th annual Corvette show rolls in to Jefferson

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash. Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Friday, former Anderson County Deputy Bradley...
Hopkins County Records – May 29, 2022

FOM Capital LLC, Ryan M. Hollingshead to Cheryl Putman; tract in the Mary Ann Bowlin survey. Lindsey Colyer known by Lindsey Horne and Micah Colyer to Rebecca Riggs; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Bruce E. Mosley to Irvin Speake and Jeannie Speake; tract in the Elizabeth Melton survey. Alan...
