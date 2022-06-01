ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

WBIR
WBIR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 4

Related
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee V

Much as it will surprise many readers, there was a time – – – a very long time indeed – – – when Tennessee was almost entirely a one-party state. Elections were decided inside the Democratic primaries. The highest office any Republican to could really aspire to with any expectation of reaching it was the U. S. House of Representatives, as the First and Second Congressional Districts in East Tennessee remained reliably in the hands of the GOP. In Middle Tennessee Republicans were as rare as unicorns and in West Tennessee only slightly less so. There were rare occasions when a Republican had come along and managed to win a two-year term as governor, usually when the Democratic Party had torn itself asunder in some brutal fight. That had happened in 1910 when the Democratic Party in Tennessee had split into two factions; the “Independent” Democrats allied themselves with the Republicans and Ben W. Hooper was elected governor twice, winning statewide elections in 1910 and 1912. The alliance referred to as the “Fusion” movement also elected both United States senators in the Tennessee General Assembly where Independent Democrats and Republicans combined to beat the regular Democratic nominees. Yet both Luke Lea and John Knight Shields were Independent Democrats, not Republicans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

RAM coming to Bearden for free clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical has announced a two-day clinic at Central Bearden Baptist Church on June 25 and 26. The clinic will provide medical, dental and vision care such as general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. It is encouraged to arrive as early as possible as patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

There’s something in the water: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery cites local culture, conditions for success

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Tennessee Hills Brewstillery as the region’s best brewery alongside 16 leading nominees and three other finalists: Little Animals Brewery Watauga Brewing Company Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. (WJHL) – Brewing is an exact science, but at the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sevier
Person
George Washington
WATE

Unique ministries offered at Hamblen Co. church

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A local church is ready to welcome you in open arms. Manley Baptist Church has been serving the Hamblen Co. community for over 50 years and has a total of 3 pastors since its’ doors opened. Current Senior Pastor, Tony Buchanan, is proud to...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tennessee Waltz#Tennessee River#Politics State#British#The Native Americans
clarksvillenow.com

Ronnie Glynn running for Tennessee House, District 67

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Retired Army Master Sgt. Ronnie Glynn has announced he is running to serve Clarksville in the 67th District of the Tennessee State House. “I’m running because I want our students, teachers and neighborhood schools to be supported by our state government; I want every Clarksvillian to benefit from the unprecedented growth we are experiencing, not just those at the top, and I want veterans to have access to the resources they need to prosper after stepping up to serve,” said Glynn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense group meets

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the nation continues to mourn victims of mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo and Oklahoma, mothers in the Tri-Cities are discussing gun violence and how they can work towards positive change. “We’re heartbroken, devastated, me personally, being a mom of a school age child, I can’t even fathom how that feels,” […]
GRAY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Man accused of committing deadliest mass murder in Tennessee deemed fit for trial

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Michael Cummins, the man accused of killing over half a dozen people in 2019, was deemed fit to stand trial Monday. Cummins is accused of killing six people – David and Clara Cummins, Michael Cummins’ parents, Charles Hosale, his grandfather, Marsha Nuckols, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee – inside the Charles Brown Road home. Mary Sue Hosale, his grandmother, was found alive in the home on or about April 26.
WESTMORELAND, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Vol Means All | Students paint The Rock at UT for Pride Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Pride flag representing the diverse range of identities across the U.S. and the world was painted on The Rock on the University of Tennessee's campus Wednesday. Alongside it was an iconic phrase — Vol Means All. Students also painted "Happy Pride," wishing everyone a happy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy