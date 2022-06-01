Car Crash Closes Multiple Lanes On I-495 In Fairfax County: Police

MANASSAS, Va. — Police in Virginia are looking for a driver who abandoned their injured passengers after a crash on Interstate 66 Monday morning. The crash caused major delays in the eastbound lanes for several hours. VSP investigators report the crash happened around 3 a.m. around mile marker 48...
State police in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who threatened another driver with a handgun following a two-car crash in Harford County. An alert was issued by state police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to track down a man...
Police in Fairfax County said the coyote that attacked three people, two dogs, and a police officer over the weekend behaved like it had rabies. An officer shot and killed it on Sunday, June 5, and authorities sent the remains for testing.Reports of the animal first came in on Saturday morning, Jun…
A juvenile was arrested on arson-related charges after setting fire to a Poolesville playground, officials say. The suspect had set a paper bag and sandwich container on fire underneath playground equipment which ignited the play area at the park on Fisher Avenue around 5 p.m., June 5, says the Montgomery County Fire Department.
The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
Two people were killed - one in an apparent hit-and-run - in unrelated crashes in the same Maryland county in the past 24 hours, police said.Baltimore resident Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett apparently sped through a light and was struck by a sedan heading west on Route 175 just after 6:30 a.m. on Mo…
Authorities say a 36-year-old woman was intoxicated when she crashed her car Friday night, June 3, in south Stafford and sent one person to the hospital. Deputies said Jennifer Williams of Woodford crashed her car into several mailboxes along Ferry Drive around 8:20 p.m., the Stafford County Sherif…
A man was stabbed at a shopping center while walking to his vehicle in a late night attack in Hanover, authorities say. The victim was approached by the suspect who stabbed him with an unknown object on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle around 1 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to Anne Arundel Police.
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland launched an investigation after a 75-year-old man drowned at Cather Marine in St. Mary’s County. The drowning was reported at 38270 Palmer Road in Colton’s Point around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6 at Cather Marine, county spokesperson Jason Babcock said. The victim's...
Police in Maryland are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has not been seen in days. In Prince George’s County, the Laurel Police Department issued an alert on Monday, June 6 regarding 15-year-old Jessica Agbenu Abba, who was reported missing by friends and family on Saturday, June 4.
A suspect is in custody after allegedly beating and killing a 3-year-old girl in Maryland, officials announced. Randolph James Mack, age 43, was arrested at his Essex home in Baltimore County on accusations he beat the toddler at a home on Ashmead Square in Belcamp Friday, June 3, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
Police responded to a deadly shooting early Monday in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia. The incident happened at the Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes at the intersection of N. Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunfire.
A 24-year-old was killed Monday morning, June 6, in Alexandria, and police say they've arrested the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Someone called officers after hearing gunshots. When police arrived …
An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said.Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road.Mya was last seen wearing a pi…
A gunman was shot and killed by Baltimore County police who returned fire on him after he shot someone else Saturday, June 4, authorities said.Officers responding to a call of "unknown trouble" on 500 Virginia Avenue heard gunshots when they arrived, and then encountered the suspect leaving the bui…
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
ANNANDALE, Va. - A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured while sitting on a curb in a residential neighborhood in Fairfax County Saturday night, according to police. Fairfax County Police confirm that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beverly Manor Drive in Annandale around 11:53 p.m. Saturday. Police...
A 16-year-old— who has a family history of crime— is wanted by police on adult charges for "drug related shooting," according to a release by the police on Monday, June 6.James Dennis Abney III, of West Manchester Township, is wanted in connection with the May 19 shooting that happened on West Prin…
Authorities said a man who blew past a deputy going 100 miles per hour in a 40-miles-per-hour zone was intoxicated. Onate Valencia, 28, got his Corvette into the triple-digit speeds as he bombed down Garrisonville Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office sai…
