ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Car Crash Closes Multiple Lanes On I-495 In Fairfax County: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RiFi_0fx6F2vQ00
Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

A car crash shut down multiple lanes in Fairfax County in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-495 right before Lee Highway, the department said.

No injuries were reported at the time and the lanes were expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Bel Air Road Rage Incident: State Police

State police in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who threatened another driver with a handgun following a two-car crash in Harford County. An alert was issued by state police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to track down a man...
BEL AIR, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Lanes
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Teen In Prince George's County

Police in Maryland are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has not been seen in days. In Prince George’s County, the Laurel Police Department issued an alert on Monday, June 6 regarding 15-year-old Jessica Agbenu Abba, who was reported missing by friends and family on Saturday, June 4.
LAUREL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Washington

Deadly Shooting Investigated at Apartment in Alexandria, Virginia

Police responded to a deadly shooting early Monday in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia. The incident happened at the Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes at the intersection of N. Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunfire.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Alexandria Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting

A 24-year-old was killed Monday morning, June 6, in Alexandria, and police say they've arrested the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Someone called officers after hearing gunshots. When police arrived …
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Amber Alert Issued In Toddler's PA Abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said.Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road.Mya was last seen wearing a pi…
YORK COUNTY, PA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

15-year-old girl shot while sitting on curb in Virginia neighborhood

ANNANDALE, Va. - A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured while sitting on a curb in a residential neighborhood in Fairfax County Saturday night, according to police. Fairfax County Police confirm that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beverly Manor Drive in Annandale around 11:53 p.m. Saturday. Police...
ANNANDALE, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy