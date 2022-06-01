Car Crash Closes Multiple Lanes On I-495 In Fairfax County: Police

Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

A car crash shut down multiple lanes in Fairfax County in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-495 right before Lee Highway, the department said.

No injuries were reported at the time and the lanes were expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

