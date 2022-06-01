ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

ROD BRIND'AMOUR & HIS SON WASTE NO TIME GETTING BACK TO WORK FOLLOWING ELIMINATION

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Hurricanes' elimination to the New York Rangers, comes the time of year when players clean out their lockers, coaches clear out their offices, & trainers pack it all up. Tee times & vacations get booked, injured players start their rehabilitations, and the entire show gets put on hold...

markerzone.com

JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE GETS MAJOR PENALTY FOR CROSS CHECK ON NAZEM KADRI

It didn't take long for the action to get underway in game three of the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Just 38 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid opened the game with a goal. Not quite 30 seconds later, teammate Evander Kane was handed a five minute major for a cross check on Nazem Kadri. Here's the cross check. Kadri went to the back.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS TO TERMINATE GOALTENDER'S CONTRACT; HEADING BACK TO RUSSIA NEXT SEASON

When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#The New York Rangers#Rod The Bod#Twitter#Ncaa Division#The Edmonton Oilers#Bobcats
markerzone.com

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS RELEASE RIDICULOUS PRICES FOR STANLEY CUP FINAL TICKETS

The New York Rangers are up 1-0 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they are already getting ready for a possible Stanley Cup Final appearance. According to Bleacher Report Open Ice, Stanley Cup Final tickets at Madison Square Garden could be going for as high as $10,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI LEFT ROGERS PLACE IN A CAST LAST NIGHT

After a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri left Game 3 with an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Head Coach Jared Bednar confirmed he's out for at least this series, probably longer. He also called it the dirtiest play in hockey. This morning Irfan...
NHL
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NHL
markerzone.com

CAREY PRICE NAMED RECIPIENT OF 2021-22 BILL MASTERTON MEMORIAL TROPHY

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. For those who aren't familiar with this award, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."
NHL
markerzone.com

SIX-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION LARRY HILLMAN PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Larry Hillman passed away at the age of 85. The Kirkland Lake (Ontario) native spent parts of nineteen seasons in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota North Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres. In 791 career games, Hillman recorded 232 points (36 goals, 196 assists) and 579 penalty minutes.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

TIM PEEL CALLS NAZEM KADRI'S INJURY 'KARMA'

Early on in Saturday's Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane cross checked Nazem Kadri into the boards from behind and received a five-minute major penalty on the play. Kadri was forced to leave the game and did not return. He was reportedly seen wearing a...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRUINS ANNOUNCE A TRIO OF DEFENCEMAN UNDERWENT SURGERIES ON FRIDAY

The Boston Bruins announced that defencemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly all underwent different surgeries on Friday and their recovery time vary. Mike Reilly had surgery to repair his right ankle tendon and to remove bone fragments. The Bruins say Reilly will be out for three months. As...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers score three unanswered to take Game 2 of ECF

The last time the Tampa Bay Lightning lost two consecutive games in the playoffs, they lost four straight to the Columbus Blue Jackets as they were swept in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (a losing streak that actually went to six games due to losing the last two games of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final to the Washington Capitals).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

KREIDER TAKES BLAME ON PALAT GAME-WINNING GOAL

Following the Rangers' Game 3 loss to the Lightning, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad met with the media. A member of the media directed a question at Zibanejad about Ondrej Palat's game-winning goal with 0:42 remaining in the third period of Game 3, "From your perspective, what did you see there? You know, anything you look back on hindsight, and say 'Oh maybe i could've done this' ... anything at all?"
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN STROME EXITS GAME 3

Forward Ryan Strome exited Game 3 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Ondrej Palat gave him a shove in the offensive zone and Strome appeared to be in immediate distress. The contact didn't seem to merit the response, but Strome has yet to return to the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

SMITH TO START GAME 4, YAMAMOTO OUT

Edmonton Oilers' head coach Jay Woodcroft met briefly with the media this morning. Kailer Yamamoto will be out for Game 4 this evening. The top-6 forward was injured following a hit in Game 2 by Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Youngster forward Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut this evening....
NHL

