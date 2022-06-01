ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Ludlow High School early dismissal due to sewer blockage

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Ludlow High School are being sent home early Wednesday due a sewer blockage.

All students are being bused home or picked up by their parents as of noon. Ludlow Interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Nemeth posted on Facebook that she understands this may be an inconvenience but they cannot continue the school day without the use of water or toilets.

Nemeth said this only affects high school students and other schools will still hold classes. You can read the full statement posted on social media below:

“Due to a sewer blockage at LHS we need to dismiss LHS students – ONLY- at noon today. All LHS busses will pick up students. Parents can also come to LHS to pick up students, if necessary at noon. Thank you for your patience and cooperation at this time. We know this may be an inconvenience but we cannot continue our school day without the use of toilets or water.”

Interim Superintendent Lisa Nemeth
