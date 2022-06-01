ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass house listed for $3 million may make you ‘feel way too vulnerable.’ Take a look

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

A strangely alluring glass house that looks like something straight out of a Netflix mystery series has graced the real estate market in Water Mill, New York, for $3 million .

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is described as “a perfect retreat in the Hamptons,” the listing on Zillow.com says. While its 1,100 square feet might not seem vast, the listing also notes there is “plenty of room for expansion.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The photos reveal a sleek and sophisticated interior with natural light sweeping across the floors and walls. The residence is surrounded by trees and “situated on close to three acres of wooded land.”

Its uniqueness turned heads on the popular Facebook real estate page Zillow Gone Wild . While some loved the house, others weren’t too impressed — and even a little scared of it.

Family room Screen grab from Zillow

“I’m gonna need to see the basement. That’s a whole 13 Ghosts thing I don’t want,” one person joked.

“House: $3 million. Walmart drone with camera: $50,” another said. “Nope, nope, nope.”

Family room Screen grab from Zillow

“This reminds me of the house Bruce Wayne was living in ‘Justice League,’” one person compared.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Isn’t that where Cameron’s dad kept the Ferrari?” another asked, in reference to a scene in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

“That’s how horror films begin!” someone said.

“I love the concept, but I’m still closing the blinds at night,” one person noted.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I’ve seen too many horror films,” another said. “I’d feel way too vulnerable in that bed.”

“I hope the driveway is wide enough for the Windex delivery truck,” someone commented.

Water Mill is about 95 miles east of New York City.

Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers lists for $629,000 in Florida. Take a look

Want your own ‘handmade mountain and cave’? This house for sale in Virginia has both

