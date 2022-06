Oilers +1.5 (-205) - 3 Stars. It's not particularly surprising that Colorado leads three games to none in this series. It's just the way it's happened. Even after an injury to primary netminder Darcy Kuemper, the Oilers can't score. They have just two goals in two games against backup Pavel Francouz. This was an offense that scored 4.3 goals per 60 minutes entering this series, which was the best of all teams in the playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO