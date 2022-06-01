ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries reported after fire at recycling plant in Chesapeake

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire Wednesday.

Officials say the call for the fire came in just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at TFC Recycling in the 1900 block of Diamond Hill Road. Employees at the plant reported seeing heavy smoke in one of the warehouses on the property.

The building was immediately evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing a large warehouse with smoke pushing from several bay doors. Crews later found an active fire in one of the cardboard bunkers. The fire was under control around 11:50 a.m.

The extent of the damage has not yet been released, however, officials say the processing of recyclable materials would not be affected.

As of 12:10 p.m. crews were still on the scene removing debris to make sure the fire is completely extinguished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

