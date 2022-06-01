ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, IA

Gary Leroy Reinier

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for 75-year-old Gary Leroy Reinier of Ollie will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 6th...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Karen Beth Dillon

A celebration of life for 60-year-old Karen Beth Dillon service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 7 at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with desserts to follow. Visitation will be held Monday, June, 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:30 pm at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with the family present from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Karen Dillon memorial to be directed to the United Presbyterian Local Mission Fund & Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Man Arrested For Legion Break-in

Tuesday, just after 1a.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 22 near Riverside. Thirty-seven-year-old Seth William Westfall of Lone Tree was arrested on Johnson County warrants for first degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, third degree burglary, a class D felony and fourth degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Welcome Arrows and Indians to Kalona

A busy stretch of the schedule continues for Hillcrest Academy Monday when they host Wapello for a Southeast Iowa Superconference softball and baseball doubleheader. The Raven softball team enters play with a 1-5 record after a 13-12 loss at Pekin Friday. Hillcrest is hitting .273 as a team with Grace Miller, Lydia Beachy and Malia Yoder all at .368 or better with Miller’s .429 leading the team. Yoder’s seven hits and six RBI are best. Norah Yoder’s five runs scored lead the team. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has worked 31 innings with a 1-5 record allowing 51 hits, 36 earned runs and striking out 24 for an 8.13 ERA.
KALONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Richland, IA
City
Ollie, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Split with Wapello

Highland and Wapello met on the diamonds Friday night with the road Huskie baseball team picking up a win and softball falling to the Arrows. The baseball game saw Highland lead 5-1 after five and they held off the Indians for a 7-3 victory. The red and white had eight hits with Trevor McFarland going 2-for-4 with three RBI and Connor Grinstead had a pair of singles that brought in one tally. Grinstead did his job on the mound throwing six innings surrendering three earned runs on five knocks and striking out seven. They improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEISC.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Outlast Columbus

An area meeting on the softball diamond in Winfield went the home Wolves way on Friday when they escaped by Columbus Community 8-6 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Wolves scored seven runs in the next two innings and despite a late...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Drop Four in Iowa City, Summer Teams Battle Fort Madison Tonight

A weekend tournament in Iowa City took the Washington softball team to the campus of The University of Iowa and an uptick in competition saw the Demons fall in four games. On Friday evening the orange and black lost to Iowa City West 13-7 and North Scott 9-1. Leighton Salazar went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in game one to lead an offense that had 11 hits. Bella Salazar gave up six earned tallies on nine hits in the circle. The offense scattered five knocks in the nightcap against the Lancers and Claire Robinson was the pitcher of record throwing 5 2/3 frames surrendering nine runs (two earned) on 15 hits.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Softball Downs Wapello, Win Third Straight

A productive week continued for the Columbus Community softball team on Thursday when they won their third straight downing Wapello 7-2 in a home Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown. The Wildcat offense produced a pair of runs in the first and third before adding three more in the fifth to...
WAPELLO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leroy#Rock Creek Cemetery#Memorials
kciiradio.com

Hawks Clash With Cougars Monday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team makes a trip to River Valley North Division foe Cascade Monday for a makeup contest. This game was originally scheduled for May 26th. Mid-Prairie is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in RVC play with momentum following a Saturday win 5-4 over Class 5A Iowa City West at Pearl Field in Iowa City. The Hawks are hitting .230 as a group with Hannah Sellers, Gabi Robertson and Dakota Mitchell all over .300. Sellers leads the team at .571, Robertson has a team best eight hits and seven runs. Sydney Knebel has driven in six. In the circle, Knebel has worked 42 innings, allowing 58 hits, 18 earned runs and striking out 29 for a 2.98ERA with three wins.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Van Duyn Elected to Vice President Post

Last month, the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) held their annual Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference. During the proceedings, members of the organization decided on officers for the group. Washington doctor Lindsey Van Duyn was elected to serve as the groups vice president for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Van Duyn is a family physician who practices at Washington County Hospital and Clinics. She is a 2015 graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She completed an internship at UH Regoinal Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio in 2016 and her residency at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California in 2018.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kciiradio.com

Savages Get Out Brooms Against Bears

Sigourney fans were treated to a pair of home wins on Friday when the summer teams downed South Iowa Cedar League foe English Valleys. The Savage baseball team stayed perfect on the year with a 14-2 conference victory. They scored three times in the first, four in the second, and five in the third that led to the mercy-rule triumph in five innings. Cade Molyneux was raking at the dish finishing 4-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored. Levi Crawford and Cade Streigle each had a pair of knocks. Reid Molyneux did all the work on the mound throwing five innings surrendering two runs on one hit and striking out 12.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Finish Off 5A IC West 5-4

After a loss to No. 2 in class 3A Mount Vernon on the road Memorial Day night, Mid-Prairie head softball coach Amy Hartsock-Williams was encouraged by her team’s play, saying this, “I’m going to tell you, we’re that close. I saw some really good things tonight. Good things that make me think that by the end of the season we will be playing with and challenging teams like this.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Board Makes Decision on Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Plan

At a special meeting, the Mid-Prairie School Board cemented plans for a large future renovation project. Work on this process dates back to March 1st, when a $26.3 million bond issue failed to gain a supermajority at the polls. Since then, district administration and the school board have been working...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Late Rally Ends Eagles Upset Bid of No. 6 Tigers

Giving the No. 6 ranked class 1A team a scare is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Thursday, but a late rally put on by visiting New London led to a 13-8 Tiger victory. The upset-minded Eagles were in control most of the game leading 4-0 after three...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Take Down Tigers With Late Rally

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball program made it back-to-back River Valley Conference wins with a victory Friday night 8-2 over the Tigers at Crawford Field in Tipton. Things were scoreless until the fourth as the starting pitchers, Brock Harland for Mid-Prairie and Kaje Chapman for Tipton controlled the action. The Golden Hawks manufactured a run in the fourth when Brady Weber grounded out to score Dylan Henry. In the bottom half, the Tigers scored two on a pair of Mid-Prairie errors, a walk and a balk to take a 2-1 lead. Trailing by one going to the fifth, the Golden Hawks exploded. They sent 13 men to the plate, cracked six hits and scored seven times to go on top 8-2 with runs for Cain Brown, Karson Grout, Alex Bean, Collin Miller, Will Cavanagh, Weber and Tyler Helmuth. RBI in the frame belonged to Harland, Miller, Cavanagh and Brown. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the win and rally. “It was a slow start tonight but our guys stuck with it. I’m proud of that. It’s what you want to see. Their pitcher struggled and we took advantage. We stayed calm and collected. Drew walks, got timely hits.”
TIPTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Primary Election Day Tuesday

With the primary election next week, there are still several ways that local voters can participate. The Washington County Auditor’s Office will be open this Saturday for those wishing to register or vote by absentee ballot. The office located at the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. where voters can drop off mailed absentee ballots or vote via absentee in person. The last day to vote via absentee at the auditor’s office is Monday, June 6th, and County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy