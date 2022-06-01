Gary Leroy Reinier

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball program made it back-to-back River Valley Conference wins with a victory Friday night 8-2 over the Tigers at Crawford Field in Tipton. Things were scoreless until the fourth as the starting pitchers, Brock Harland for Mid-Prairie and Kaje Chapman for Tipton controlled the action. The Golden Hawks manufactured a run in the fourth when Brady Weber grounded out to score Dylan Henry. In the bottom half, the Tigers scored two on a pair of Mid-Prairie errors, a walk and a balk to take a 2-1 lead. Trailing by one going to the fifth, the Golden Hawks exploded. They sent 13 men to the plate, cracked six hits and scored seven times to go on top 8-2 with runs for Cain Brown, Karson Grout, Alex Bean, Collin Miller, Will Cavanagh, Weber and Tyler Helmuth. RBI in the frame belonged to Harland, Miller, Cavanagh and Brown. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the win and rally. “It was a slow start tonight but our guys stuck with it. I’m proud of that. It’s what you want to see. Their pitcher struggled and we took advantage. We stayed calm and collected. Drew walks, got timely hits.”

TIPTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO