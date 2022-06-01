Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League tips off in Roanoke on June 21

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea’s annual Youth Outdoor Basketball League kicks off later this month, aiming to connect local youth with law enforcement, as well as teach them skills both on and off the court.

The league started in 2015 to give Roanoke kids and teens a quality summer activity at Eureka Park.

According to organizers, this year’s summer activities will get underway on June 21, running from 6 to 8 p.m. The organized games will take place on Thursday nights in June and July while “Mentor Tuesdays” will offer time for skills and drills training.

Kids ages 5 to 18 can sign up for the Youth Outdoor Basketball League by following this link .

WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson met with the Star City’s mayor, as well as Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb and other league organizers on Wednesday, June 1 to discuss the preparations and expectations for this summertime sports group.

Lea says that while basketball attracts the kids to the league, it’s what they learn from the “quality moment ” presentations before each game that he hopes they’ll remember.

