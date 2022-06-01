ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study says West Virginia searching for formula most amid shortage

By Sam Kirk
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although the formula shortage is hopefully on its way to being resolved with experts saying that the supply could be back to normal as early as July , West Virginians are still crying for help and searching for formula and alternatives more than any other state.

According to a study by Organic Baby Formula , in the last month, people in West Virginia were begging for help getting formula via social media. According to Geotagged Twitter data, people in West Virginia have been using the phrases “I can’t find baby formula,” “I need formula,” “formula shelves are empty” and “I don’t have formula” the most. And while the study uses the term “complaints,” some might see these Tweets as cries for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUnuy_0fx69nNP00
Baby formula shortage searches in May 2022 (Courtesy: Organic Baby Formula)
Tri-State organizations providing free baby formula

The shelves are looking better after the U.S. received several shipments of formula from overseas , the but formula supply is still not fully replenished, causing families to try to get creative with food options for their babies.

In addition to searching for formula the most, West Virginians searched the most for formula alternatives. More data from Geotagged Twitter showed that West Virginians are also searching for things like “homemade baby formula,” and “baby formula recipe” more than any other state.

Pediatricians have warned against using recipes for baby formula found online without consulting a doctor. There are also some reports of some social media posts containing homemade recipes being blocked for “misinformation,” according to the study.

“Condensed milk doesn’t have the same amount of protein and sugar that comes in breast milk or in formula [and] it has none of the micronutrients,” said Dr. Catherine Mims at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in an interview with Nexstar affiliate station KFOR.

Other states that searched for formula and alternatives the most in the month of May are Kentucky, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and Louisiana.

WOWK 13 News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

How many dinosaur fossils have been found in West Virginia?

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in […]
WILDLIFE
WOWK 13 News

Less than 3 weeks until summer, and it’s heating up

(WOWK) — Now that we are a few days into June, many people might look at the weather and wonder, “when does summer start anyhow?” The answer: June 21. That’s when the summer solstice takes place. The solstice is when the sun’s direct rays reach their farthest point north. This takes place at 5:13 a.m. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

5 arrested in Pike County drug, theft investigation

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Five people were arrested Wednesday after police found illegal drugs and stolen property at a home in Pike County. According to the Kentucky State Police, detectives and troopers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, June 1, at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community. Troopers say they began the […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

