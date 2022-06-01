ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

18-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats against Long Island high school students, staff

 3 days ago

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making threats against fellow students and faculty members at a high school on Long Island.

Police said Oketa Orlando Blair Jr. was arrested Tuesday.

According to detectives, he expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward fellow Westbury High School students as well as faculty members.

School staff became aware of the threat and the school administration notified the police.

Blair Jr. is charged with making a terrorist threat and second-degree aggravated harassment.

A judge also granted an extreme risk protection order, which prevents the defendant from purchasing any firearms.

Comments / 13

Veronica Neve Sol
3d ago

considering everything that's been going on WE don't take Any Threat Lightly OR should WE wait until they do it!!

PIX11

Queens man accused of raping girl he met on Snapchat: DA

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens man was indicted for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he met through the social media app Snapchat, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday. Andrew Ramsaroop, 30, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh. Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
