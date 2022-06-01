ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Tractor-trailer rams into Nogales Walmart

By Caleb J. Fernández, Anne Simmons
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsFmH_0fx69ID000

This article was updated on 6/2/2022

The Nogales, Ariz. Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Dr. will remain closed until Friday morning, June 3 after a tractor trailer rammed into the side of the store during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1.

The store remained closed following the crash due to the damaged wall exposing water pipes.

According to information shared by Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino, the store is scheduled to re-open at 6 a.m. Friday, June 3.

Nogales Police have also shared an update from the store, saying that some services will remain accessible to customers while the store is still closed:

  • Pending optometrist appointments will be honored
  • Curbside prescription pickup will be available for customers needing to refill medications
    • Call the pharmacy directly at 520-281-2594 to schedule refills and pickups
  • The store is closed for all other purchases.

Mayor Arturo R. Garino shared the following over social media:

Early this morning, Walmart was vandalized by a tractor trailer and damaged an exterior wall.

Out of extreme precautions, the local store manager, Jim Grow has made the difficult choice to close the store.

He extends his most sincere apologies for making this difficult decision but because of safety reasons, and out of extreme concerns, the store will remain closed.

My office will continue to speak to Jim and his team and inform our community as to when the store will reopen.

We trust that Jim and the Walmart team will do their best to reopen our hometown Walmart.

Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez confirms the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m.

He told KGUN 9 the semi-truck driver is out of New Mexico.

Bermudez also reveals the crash was caught on camera. Footage shows the 26-year-old Christian Andrews drive past the front of Walmart and drive toward the front of the building on purpose.

This gave Andrews a running start as he crashed into the building.

Officers have arrested the suspect, and are currently figuring out if he was under the influence while driving.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

