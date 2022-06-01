Ask Midland Odessa: My Husband Wants Me To Take His Last Name NOW After 5 Years!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO