ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Ask Midland Odessa: My Husband Wants Me To Take His Last Name NOW After 5 Years!

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ray Ray- Maybe now after 5 years he feels closer to you than ever before. I would say it's a great thig that he wants you to have his last name. It's a sign of affection, not a bad thing. Martika- Maybe he's ready to start a family with...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Age Requirements For Kids That All Parents In Texas Should Know

Now that school is officially out for pretty much everyone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, the question is, what to do with the kids? For single,working mom's like myself, the task becomes finding a sitter. For others it is, well I have a teenager in my house now, is he/she old enough to stay home alone? Is he/she old enough to get a job?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Comedians Chingo Bling And Jon Polar Bear Gonzalez Ready To Make You Laugh At Ector Theater

Ok Ector Theater I see you. I really need to get out more. I was scrolling through Facebook this week and luckily came across a post about one of our favorite comedians coming to the 432. I was bummed I missed seeing him in the Metroplex when I was there a couple of weeks ago! So yeah before you go looking for something to do outside of Midland/Odessa, you might want to check the B93 app first in any case. We try to keep you posted on all the things.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friends, family hurting after shooting death of loved one

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso. Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss […]
LoneStar 92

Unlimited Movie Passes-See As Many Movies As You Want In Midland Odessa

I was 52 years old the day I discovered you could get unlimited movie passes that would allow you to see any movie, any time, any day, as much as you wanted, for one monthly price depending on which plan you select... And the lowest price is only $18 a month. That's not even equal to the price of two movie tickets depending on how many times you go. That's just crazy! Sure, you have to sign up for a year-but if you love seeing movies on the big screen and love the theater experience when new movies come out (and who doesn't?)-then this will be as exciting for YOU to find out as it was for me! So I had to look and see which (if any) theaters here in the Permian Basin participated in this program. Turns out:
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
LoneStar 92

Make It A Banner Day Midland Odessa!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

For first time, Mother speaks about son’s death in motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The mother of a young man killed in a motorcycle crash is speaking out for the first time in hopes of preventing other families from experiencing the same pain. Merita Sandoval remembers that horrible call that changed her family’s life. “He said Devin has been...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland community mourning loss of young motorcycle rider

One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Agencies in Midland and Odessa take part in “Operation Lost Souls”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso announced that “Operation Lost Souls” located 70 missing children in west Texas. Out of the 70 missing children located, 40 of them were recovered in the Midland/Odessa area. The youngest child found here was 13 years old.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martika
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Big 2 News

Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in...
MIDLAND, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Chuy’s Midland sets opening date

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, June 14th. The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
LoneStar 92

Flatland Cavalry Performs This Friday At The Horseshoe

Flatland Cavalry is returning home. The native Midland boys of Flatland Cavalry are returning to the Midland County Horseshoe, Friday, June 3rd. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, one week from today, at 10 am. This will be an all-ages show. As always there will be VIP, FLOOR, and LAWN tickets available.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy