ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crypto-hackers are holding the Costa Rican healthcare system to ransom for $5B in bitcoin

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Tuesday, the Costa Rican healthcare system became the target of hackers known as 'Hive' who, after encrypting the Social Security agency's servers have demanded that it pays "$5,000,000 in bitcoin" to decrypt them again.

As a precaution, the agency shut down its systems, leaving thousands of people needing medical attention in the dirt, thanks to the greed of these malevolent hackers. As if hospitals didn't have enough virus to deal with already right now.

What a world we live in.

Tech Xplore , which brought the mess to our attention, also stresses that there's been no way for them to update their COVID-19 infection numbers, even as a wave of infection sweeps across the country.

The latest attack, which has seen at least 30 of its 1,500 servers infected with ransomeware, follows on from another severe breach of security back in April which had Costa Rica declaring a national emergency . It has been suggested that attack was carried out by a Russian-speaking group known as Conti.

Initially considered separate entities, it is now being thought that maybe Hive and Conti are linked in some way. Ransomware analyst, Britt Callow, cited in the Tech Xplore report, believes "at a minimum, it would seem that somebody who works with Conti is also working with Hive."

This is likely since "it's been increasingly challenging for [Conti] to collect payments since declaring their support for Russia and threatening attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure."

Meanwhile, the people of Costa Rica are back to working with pen and paper in hospitals, meaning it takes longer to get people through the system.

The report also mentions Roger González, a retired publicist in San Jose, who says he was meant to have a scheduled electrocardiogram on Tuesday, but now has to wait until the systems come back online. Everything was being written on paper, he noticed, and was told the doctor would conduct his appointment using his physical medical file, rather than the computer as "they do not want to turn them on allowing the virus to spread."

Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0fx66hXu00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

We've become so reliant on computers to file and run businesses that it's a wonder they even had paper documents lying around. Maybe they're just violently scribbling everything on swathes of that blue medical paper roll.

Anyway, that's just the mild end of anecdotes coming from the recent attack. I'd hate to imagine how it might affect others needing medical attention in more life threatening situations.

Let's just hope the people responsible grow a conscience and backtrack on their demands. Maybe they should take a page out of Mr. White Hat's book—the dude who got a job after stealing $600 million from Poly Network, then returning it .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Healthcare System#Fraud#Web3#Costa Rican#Tech Xplore#Russian#Infr
Popular Science

The UK’s wee military recon drones will double as cartographers

The United Kingdom wants a new drone for its military, one small enough that soldiers can bring it into battle and abundant enough that it can be easily replaced. When it comes to finding this goldilocks flying bot, the UK is hoping to buy off-the-shelf and modify as needed. The Ministry of Defence is awarding a contract worth £3 million (roughly $3.8 million) to drone-maker Skydio for the delivery of X2D drones plus artificial intelligence and sensor systems. The award, announced May 18 by Skydio and partner company Marlborough Communications Limited, is part of a broader program to bring new tools into the British military, all while building off innovation that already exists in the market.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

China pilots low carbon bonds to help companies become greener

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China is rolling out so-called low carbon transition bonds to help companies become greener, the country's interbank bond market regulator said on Monday, as Beijing strives toward carbon neutrality. Under the pilot scheme, companies in eight sectors including electric power, steelmaking, petrochemicals and civil aviation...
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy