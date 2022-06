OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s summer tourism season in Old Forge, but with gas prices on the rise many travelers are switching up their yearly plans. “We’re going to take a hit but people are looking not to discontinue what they want to do this summer. they’re looking for alternatives within reach,” said Mike Farmer, Director of Tourism.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO