ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

By Stefani Reynolds
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeWu3_0fx649sz00
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department /AFP

NATO said Wednesday it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in hopes of ending Ankara's opposition to the Nordic nations joining the alliance ahead of a summit this month.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from the three nations in Brussels in the coming days "to ensure that we make progress on the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO."

"My intention is to have this in place before the NATO summit" in Madrid starting on June 28, Stoltenberg said on a visit to Washington.

"Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey," Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sweden and Finland have historically tried to steer clear of angering nearby Russia but shed their reluctance to join NATO after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- which had unsuccessfully sought to join the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "wanted less NATO. He is getting more NATO," Stoltenberg said.

But all 30 NATO members need to agree to admit a new member and Turkey has voiced objections, citing the presence in the two Nordic nations of militants from the PKK, the Kurdish separatist group considered terrorists by Ankara.

Stoltenberg said that the two nations and NATO took the PKK issue "very seriously."

"We know that no other NATO ally has had suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey," Stoltenberg said.

Blinken reiterated that he remained "very confident" that NATO will "move forward" with the membership of the two nations.

He appeared to play down linking the membership to Turkey's desire to buy F-16 fighter jets, as some pundits believe Ankara is holding out for concessions.

"These are separate questions. We have a longstanding and ongoing defense relationship with Turkey as a NATO ally," Blinken said.

"We'll continue to work through cases as they as they arise with regard to systems that Turkey seeks to acquire," Blinken said.

The United State expelled Turkey in 2019 from development of the state-of-the-art F-35 in retaliation for Ankara's purchase of an advanced air defense system from Russia.

But Turkey's image has risen in the United States through its drones that it has sold to Ukraine, even as Ankara avoids sanctions on Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. "I wanted to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, because the war is still there," says Swiatek who has worn a ribbon in the colours of the Ukraine flag on her cap throughout the tournament. burs-arp
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine claims Russian forces pushed back in east in fierce fighting

Ukraine said Saturday its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia "throwing all its power" into capturing the strategic eastern city. "The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Gaiday, who on Friday claimed that Ukrainian troops had won back a fifth of the city.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

In Biden's America, even the babies are upset

If kissing babies has long been the politician's dream photo-op, then Joe Biden’s clumsy response to a national baby food shortage is quickly turning into a political nightmare -- and the symbol of a presidency struggling to stem discontent. Why didn't the president understand the severity of the baby formula issue earlier?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar junta troops have torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country's north, local media and residents said, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule. Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week, locals and media reports said. 
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine says regained ground from Russia in key eastern city

With a see-saw battle for control of the strategically important city of Severodonetsk raging on, a senior Ukrainian official said Sunday that his country's forces now control "half of the city". On Telegram Sunday, Gaiday said: "The Russians were in control of about 70 percent of the city, but have been forced back over the past two days.
FIFA
AFP

Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Monday he would skip the regional Summit of the Americas in the United States due to Washington's failure to invite countries it views as undemocratic. "You cannot have a Summit of the Americas if you do not have all the countries of the Americas attending," Lopez Obrador said.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Macron draws new wave of criticism over Russia comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked a new wave of criticism and incomprehension over his calls to avoid humiliating Russia in Ukraine, showing up splits in the Western alliance.  "Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba replied on social media on Saturday.
POLITICS
AFP

Mexico snub throws Americas' summit into disarray

President Joe Biden's plans to reboot US engagement with Latin America -- especially on critical topics like migration -- took a major hit after key partner Mexico snubbed a regional summit opening Monday in Los Angeles to protest Washington's exclusion of three far-left countries. The US president, who flies to Los Angeles on Wednesday, also hopes to secure an agreement to help regulate surges of migration from the region's poorer and violent countries to the United States -- a major concern for US voters and an area where Republican opponents see Biden as vulnerable in upcoming midterm elections.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Nato Summit#State#Nordic#Russian#Pkk#Kurdish
AFP

US suspends solar tariffs, boosts production in clean energy push

US President Joe Biden on Monday will suspend tariffs for two years on solar panel imports from four countries and invoke a key power to compel domestic manufacture of clean energy technology, the White House said. "Today's clean energy technologies are a critical part of the arsenal we must harness to lower energy costs for families, reduce risks to our power grid, and tackle the urgent crisis of a changing climate," the White House said in a fact sheet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Ukraine president visits frontlines as fighting rages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met troops on the frontlines in Donbas Sunday as heavy fighting raged in the eastern industrial region that Moscow has focused its forces on taking. Zelensky visited command posts and frontline positions in Lysychansk, which sits across the Siverskyi Donets river from Severodonetsk, where Ukrainian troops were pushing back against Russian forces who had earlier appeared on the verge of taking the strategic city.
POLITICS
AFP

Kazakhstan to pass constitutional changes: exit polls

Kazakhstan was set to pass changes to its constitution through a referendum Sunday, exit polls showed, after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on Central Asia's richest country. Three exit polls showed constitutional changes passing with more than 74 percent of voters in support, a government Telegram channel said, with official results expected Monday.
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea fires eight ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea launched eight ballistic missiles from multiple locations Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. The exercises were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
AFP

India's ruling party faces Mideast furore at Prophet remarks

Anger in the Middle East spread Monday over comments made by an official of India's ruling party about the Prophet Mohammed, with various countries summoning New Delhi's envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products. Anger spread overseas to Muslim countries about the remarks.
INDIA
AFP

Kazakhs back post-Nazarbayev reforms, hope for more democracy

Kazakhs overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes in a referendum that marks the end of founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on Central Asia's richest country, authorities announced Monday. The incoming constitution removes special privileges for 81-year-old Nazarbayev and prevents Tokayev and future leaders from having relatives in government posts. 
WORLD
AFP

Hong Kong detains several people as world marks Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong authorities on Saturday detained several people as they pounced on any attempt at public commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, while around the world tributes were paid to the victims of the bloody event.  Authorities had warned the public that "participating in an unauthorised assembly" Saturday risked a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment. 
CHINA
AFP

New Australia PM, Indonesia president ride bikes as diplomatic wheels turn

Australia's new prime minister and Indonesia's president rode bamboo bicycles together on Monday as they held talks to boost ties, as Canberra embarks on a diplomatic charm offensive aimed at countering China's growing assertiveness in the region. After a guard of honour, Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented Albanese with a bicycle at the presidential palace in Bogor -- a city south of capital Jakarta -- where the pair removed their jackets, donned helmets and rode around the grounds.
CHINA
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy