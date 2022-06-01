ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Person in a Plant Costume Pranking on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis [WATCH]

By Abbey
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm usually not an online prank video person, but this one genuinely made me laugh. There is a person in a plant costume on the Stone Arch Bridge...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Abandoned Pickup Catches Fire After Crash On I-35

Originally published June 1 FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Traffic camera video shows a semi truck slamming into an abandoned pickup Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the crash, as well as the aftermath in which the pickup caught fire as it careened toward the side of the freeway. The pickup truck had been stopped in the middle of the freeway for several minutes before the crash. After slamming into the truck, the semi rolled into a nearby grassy median. According to the state patrol, the car had hit a deer and was empty by the time the semi hit it. No one was injured.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Dies After SUV Collides With Semi On Southern Minnesota Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi. The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Tirado settlement is an unsatisfactory end to two outrageous incidents in city history | Column

How much is your left eye worth to you? $10 million? $1 million? $600,000 seems low, but that’s what Linda Tirado is stuck with. She’s the photographer who was permanently blinded in her left eye when police shot her with a projectile in the days after George Floyd was murdered, by the police.  Rather than […] The post Tirado settlement is an unsatisfactory end to two outrageous incidents in city history | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Twin Cities LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants To Try This Pride Month and All Year

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Rock The Riverside, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Summer is officially here and it's time to start making plans to get out and have some fun. Make your way to Sauk Rapids for the first show of the Rock The Riverside music series, catch the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field, enjoy some works of art with the Drive By Art Show, head to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for live music and visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Midas mechanic rescues dog from dumpster in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Known Suspect’ Shoots At Mother, Children In Brooklyn Park; None Hit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday. The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car. Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly. Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

After seven years of planning, Prince mural unveiled Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — After seven long years of planning, fundraising, and securing the location, Thursday, the Crown our Prince mural initiative is excited to unveil a massive mural of the groundbreaking Minnesota native in the heart of the downtown theater district. The 100-foot-tall mural, painted by Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
