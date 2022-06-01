ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'What makes Hawaii Hawaii?' Exploring Hawaiian heritage at Haleakalā National Park

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

National Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is over, but the mission of honoring and sharing Hawaiian heritage continues year-round at Haleakala National Park in Maui.

" Haleakala is a sacred place to Native Hawaiians," said Honeygirl Duman, an interpretation and education specialist at the park. "We have sites that tie to certain people in Hawaiian culture in our stories, that people can trace their ancestry back to."

Legend has it that the demigod Maui stood on Haleakala's mountaintop to lasso the sun and extend daylight, according to Hawaii's official tourism arm – just like in Disney's "Moana" song "You're Welcome."

Haleakala means house of the sun in Hawaiian. It's still known for its awe-inspiring sunrises, which are so popular that summit viewings require reservations , but the land means much more to Native Hawaiians past and present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hoPP_0fx62vng00
Haleakalā National Park is known for its stunning sunrises. Visitors must make reservations to see it from the park's summit. Honeygirl Duman, National Park Service

"What makes Hawaii Hawaii?" asked Duman, who is Native Hawaiian. "It's not just the mai tais. It's not just the sandy beach or the hula dancers. It's so much more.

"It's the resources that we have, and it's the culture that came from our resources that made us who we are today," Duman said.

Native Hawaiians have cared for Haleakala for more than 1,000 years, according to the national park's website.

"It's what we call malama 'aina ," Duman said. "Malama is to care for, and 'aina refers to the land, but it also extends out to the ocean as well."

The National Park Service's Leave No Trace principle helps carry on that legacy. Haleakala park rangers and cultural practitioners brought in by the park help share other Hawaiian traditions with visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU6uW_0fx62vng00
Haleakalā National Park's Honeygirl Duman makes a shaka gesture, exuding the aloha spirit of Hawaii. Jill Peters, National Park Service

Duman loves sharing Haleakala's deep Hawaiian roots with travelers but said the best part of the job "by far" is creating opportunities for local youth.

"People here in Hawaii, some are struggling to survive ," Duman said. "So many people are leaving the islands for the U.S. continent to make a living."

Duman wants the next generation of Hawaiians to know they can stay and have a future and shows them one way through internships at the park. Duman is excited about a new educational program the park is developing in the Hawaiian language, or 'olelo Hawaii, which Duman didn't learn growing up but did as an adult.

"It's not just for us here. It's for serving that community as a whole," Duman said of the lessons for immersive language students. "Hopefully that can be an example or integration for other parks sites who want to be able to connect with their Native communities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKkaS_0fx62vng00
Captivating flora and fauna can be seen throughout Haleakalā National Park on Maui. Honeygirl Duman, National Park Service

Travelers can learn more about Native Hawaiians and Hawaii at several other National Park Service sites across the islands.

Other park service sites include Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Hono'uli'uli , a national historic site that is not yet open to the public, which will share the history of Japanese incarceration on the islands during World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGPid_0fx62vng00
Waves crash into the Kīpahulu shoreline at Haleakalā National Park on Maui. Honeygirl Duman, National Park Service

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'What makes Hawaii Hawaii?' Exploring Hawaiian heritage at Haleakalā National Park

