Taco Bell is selling out of the Mexican Pizza so fast that it's disappearing from menus

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has been selling out across the US after returning to menus on May 19.

Demand for the popular item has been "seven times higher" than Taco Bell anticipated.

Taco Bell also postponed its Mexican Pizza musical with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Just two weeks after its grand return, Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza is disappearing from menus yet again.

But don't worry fans. This time, it's only temporary.

Taco Bell revealed this week that the Mexican Pizza has been so popular that it's selling out across the US.

The chain tweeted on Tuesday that demand for the popular menu item, which returned on May 19 , was seven times more than it had anticipated.

In an open letter to fans that was sent to Insider, Taco Bell revealed some of the biggest Mexican Pizza orders it's received in the last two weeks.

"One fan's order included 180 Mexican Pizzas. A Roseville, CA, restaurant sold over 1,000 in one day," it read. "We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza. We just didn't know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza."

Taco Bell fans were outraged in November 2020 when the chain discontinued the Mexican Pizza — which features ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce — after 35 years on the menu. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org "Save the Mexican Pizza" petition .

Even celebrities joined the cause. Dolly Parton exclusively told Insider back in January that she believed Taco Bell should bring the beloved menu item back , and Doja Cat repeatedly tweeted at the chain asking for the Mexican Pizza's return .

Parton and Doja Cat were going to join forces for "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," which was supposed to premiere on TikTok on May 26. But the musical has since been postponed as well.

Taco Bell said it's "working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers" so that the Mexican Pizza can permanently return to menus by this fall. Fans can check Taco Bell's website for updates as well.

"To our fans whose efforts to bring back the Mexican Pizza inspired everyone everywhere to eat more Mexican Pizzas faster than we could have ever expected, thank you for your continued passion," the open letter read. "Thank you for showing us the capability of devoted and hungry fans."