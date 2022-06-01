ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell is selling out of the Mexican Pizza so fast that it's disappearing from menus

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2be6_0fx62kKv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRYnh_0fx62kKv00
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is selling out everywhere.

Taco Bell

  • Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has been selling out across the US after returning to menus on May 19.
  • Demand for the popular item has been "seven times higher" than Taco Bell anticipated.
  • Taco Bell also postponed its Mexican Pizza musical with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Just two weeks after its grand return, Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza is disappearing from menus yet again.

But don't worry fans. This time, it's only temporary.

Taco Bell revealed this week that the Mexican Pizza has been so popular that it's selling out across the US.

The chain tweeted on Tuesday that demand for the popular menu item, which returned on May 19 , was seven times more than it had anticipated.

In an open letter to fans that was sent to Insider, Taco Bell revealed some of the biggest Mexican Pizza orders it's received in the last two weeks.

"One fan's order included 180 Mexican Pizzas. A Roseville, CA, restaurant sold over 1,000 in one day," it read. "We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza. We just didn't know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza."

Taco Bell fans were outraged in November 2020 when the chain discontinued the Mexican Pizza — which features ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce — after 35 years on the menu. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org "Save the Mexican Pizza" petition .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCsN4_0fx62kKv00
Taco Bell also postponed its Mexican Pizza musical with Dolly Parton.

Taco Bell

Even celebrities joined the cause. Dolly Parton exclusively told Insider back in January that she believed Taco Bell should bring the beloved menu item back , and Doja Cat repeatedly tweeted at the chain asking for the Mexican Pizza's return .

Parton and Doja Cat were going to join forces for "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," which was supposed to premiere on TikTok on May 26. But the musical has since been postponed as well.

Taco Bell said it's "working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers" so that the Mexican Pizza can permanently return to menus by this fall. Fans can check Taco Bell's website for updates as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bu784_0fx62kKv00
The Mexican Pizza had returned to menus on May 19.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

"To our fans whose efforts to bring back the Mexican Pizza inspired everyone everywhere to eat more Mexican Pizzas faster than we could have ever expected, thank you for your continued passion," the open letter read. "Thank you for showing us the capability of devoted and hungry fans."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Selling Out#Food Drink#Taco Bell Taco Bell#Doja Cat#The Mexican Pizza#Mexican Pizzas#Change Org
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

441K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy