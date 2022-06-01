ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas prices could affect storm evacuations

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfAzi_0fx62iZT00
A motorist dispenses gasoline from a pump at a Shell station, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Experts are expecting a flush of travelers at airports and on the nation's byways during the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the start of the summer travel season, in spite of high fuel costs. [ DAVID ZALUBOWSKI | AP ]

Record fuel prices could make many Floridians less willing to evacuate if they are threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto club said.

With the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA released survey results that said 42 percent of Floridians might be hesitant about getting out of harm’s way because of fuel prices.

“Prices at the pump are likely to remain high throughout the summer,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “So, if you’re worried about evacuation costs, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now.”

Overall, 25 percent of Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, the survey found. Meanwhile, 60 percent would head to shelters or other destinations if hurricanes reach Category 3 status or stronger, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph or higher. Other reasons people could decide to stay home include such things as they don’t have safe options for their pets, don’t know where to go and aren’t able to afford hotels.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie has said emergency-management officials anticipate many people will select shelters rather than hotels hundreds of miles away when storms approach.

“We’re prepared for that,” Guthrie said. “The division has done some shelter-staff augmentation. So, if a county asks for assistance at their local shelter, we can … get individuals to go there. But I do believe we’re going to have more people go to shelter this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Floridians, try these North Carolina mountain inns

When the temperature is in the 90s and the humidity is almost as high, it’s no wonder so many Floridians head to the North Carolina mountains, known for their scenic lakes, waterfalls and spectacular views — and, of course, that cool, crisp air. The region also has an abundance of charming inns, perfect for a getaway or a place to stay while searching for a mountain home. Here are some favorites.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

500,000 Floridians could lose health coverage without tax credits, study warns

More than 500,000 Floridians could lose their health insurance if Congress fails to extend tax credits passed through the American Rescue Plan Act, a new report warns. The tax credits dramatically lowered premiums for millions of Florida families who this year obtained their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But those subsidies will expire at the end of this year as attempts by Congress to extend them have stalled.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa Bay Times

Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of June 6-12

Kid Rock: The singer-songwriter whose music spans several genres stops in the bay area on his Bad Reputation tour, along with special guest Grand Funk Railroad. $45-$249. 7 p.m. Saturday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446. Sandra Bernhard: St. Pete Pride: The pioneer of the one-woman...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s ‘hometown heroes’ program will help frontline works buy homes | Column

With increased gas prices, inflation, and housing costs on the rise, we are all in the midst of a challenging economic season. Despite these difficulties, Florida’s frontline workers have continued to show up every day for their communities. Law enforcement officers, educators and health care professionals are just a few of the critical professions that help make our state a great place to live, work and do business; yet for many of these individuals the American Dream of homeownership remains just out of reach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Unleaded Gas#Floridians#Aaa
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis budget vetoes hit school, university priorities of his allies

The big story: A day after Gov Ron DeSantis signed what he called Florida’s biggest state budget ever, much talk remained focused on his extensive vetoes. DeSantis said that he didn’t necessarily disapprove of the projects he axed, but rather that the state needed to keep the spending plan below $110 billion, just in case. Several observers couldn’t help noticing the governor eliminated items that had broad community and legislative support, without offering explanation.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

The new MADD movement: Parents rise up against drug deaths

Life as he knew it ended for Matt Capelouto two days before Christmas in 2019, when he found his 20-year-old daughter, Alexandra, dead in her childhood bedroom in Temecula, California. Rage overtook grief when authorities ruled her death an accident. The college sophomore, home for the holidays, had taken half...
TEMECULA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Tampa Bay Times

Florida property insurance reforms hit with another lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE — A contractors group and an Orlando-area roofing firm Thursday challenged the constitutionality of a new law that combines a property insurance change with efforts to bolster the safety of condominium buildings. The lawsuit, filed in Leon County circuit court, came after a separate challenge was filed Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy