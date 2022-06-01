ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Large Brawl At Milford Beach Leads To Officers Being Attacked, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYTey_0fx62Ka900
A large fight at a Milford beach led to officers being assaulted. Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

Police had to shut down a public beach after extremely large crowds of some 500 people became unruly and numerous fights broke out in which officers were allegedly attacked in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford at Walnut Beach around 6:30 p.m.

When Milford Police arrived at the beach and attempted to address the problems, they became quickly overwhelmed by the large, unruly crowd and were assaulted, said the Milford Police Department.

Two of our officers’ body cameras were pulled from the officers’ uniforms as they were knocked to the ground, police said.

"We are looking to identify the suspects in these videos (Videos can be seen on Facebook) and we are looking to pursue criminal charges for the theft of the cameras and other applicable charges related to the disturbance," the department said.

Mutual aid was requested to assist because there was a need for additional personnel which is standard for any event of this size, police said.

Department assisting included:

  • Orange Police
  • West Haven Police
  • Stratford Police
  • Connecticut State Police
  • The University of New Haven Police

If anyone has any identifying information please contact the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 203-874-2366.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 28

Sally Lee
5d ago

Sue you should become a Police Officer and see how really difficult the job is instead of making armchair comments

Reply
15
Vicki Carmela
5d ago

don't be downgrading the law unless you think you can even get a job let alone an officer position.... and shame on these terrorists...

Reply
8
Christine Gaedeke
5d ago

I truly hope all officer's are okay, these teens should be charged and not have just a slap on the wrist

Reply
11
