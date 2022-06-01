Tennessee Tech modifies animal science and pre-vet programs
COOKEVILLE – Students in Tennessee Tech University’s School of Agriculture now have the option of receiving a bachelor’s in either agriculture or animal science. The animal science and pre-veterinary science programs were previously concentrations under a bachelor’s in agriculture but have now been modified and consolidated as their own bachelor’s degree...
UPPER CUMBERLAND – A Morgan County native who has made education his career is the new director of Roane State’s Middle College program. Aaron Jones, former principal of the 400-student Wartburg Central High School, started his new position in May. He’s based at the community college’s flagship campus in Roane County and will be traveling throughout Roane State’s service area, meeting with high school students who are prospective Middle College candidates.
COOKEVILLE – New Golden Eagles are making their way to Tennessee Tech University’s campus this summer for Student Orientation, Advisement and Registration, which kicks off this week, and a limited number of new SOAR registrations for mid and late June have been added. The program is designed to...
COOKEVILLE – The study abroad program has resumed at Tennessee Tech University and students are once again traveling to Europe and Asia for various programs of study and educational experiences and gaining global perspectives and skills. The Tech study abroad program was placed under a travel suspension two years...
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and 6 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers is sharing his mission for ending the disease after his mother, Patsy, passed away due to complications with Alzheimer's in December 2021.
When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is hosting a "topping out" ceremony on Friday to celebrate as the final steel beam is raised to the top of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in Murfreesboro. Located on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro's Westlawn community, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital is expected to open in early 2023.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette native and military icon General Carl Stiner died at age 85. Stiner was a four-star general and served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Stiner was born in LaFollette on...
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create...
(Mike Osborne) — The Centers for Disease Control said this week that COVID-19 case counts have pushed Nashville into a higher infection risk category. All 33 Middle Tennessee counties dropped into the CDC’s “Low” infection risk category in late winter. But Metro’s new case counts began rising again in early April.
Recent Battle Ground Academy graduate Kendall Grimes started poetry recitation to find some connection to an unfamiliar school where she was one of a few Black students. And she had a knack for it. She won the state Poetry Out Loud competition as a freshman. She’s won every year since, except the year that COVID cancelled.
And health benefits? It’s all anecdotal since none of it is FDA approved. It’s legal, it’s sold everywhere in Tennessee, but purveyors can’t tell anyone why it might help your insomnia, diabetes, anxiety or chronic pain. Federal law prohibits vendors from telling consumers why they’d actually want to buy it.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A class action complaint has been filed against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the personal information of more than 400,000 patients was exposed in a data breach in March. According to the complaint filed Wednesday by a hospital patient and their parent, the personal information of approximately 422,531 patients was exposed […]
LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE. Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.
For the second year in a row, Tennessee has passed a host of bills limiting what transgender youth can do. Some schools have refused to enforce them, but their refusal will soon have financial penalties. Lennon Freitas, 15, is a rising sophomore at Nashville School of the Arts — a...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former patient of Peter Stimpson, who lost his medical license, said she went to Stimpson to help with chronic back pain. She, along with several other former patients of Stimpson’s, said he overprescribed them opioids. Stimpson was put on probation back in 2016 and...
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
Summer has officially started, which means there is everything from family reunions to the summer meal program kicking off. Plus, the Assembly and Sewanee summer fun starts in a week, so be prepared for more traffic in Monteagle and Sewanee. This Thursday, Monteagle Library kicks off their summer reading series...
