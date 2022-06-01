ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Fatal Accident Involving Sewer Worker Under Investigation On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjN9t_0fx60yWH00
John Molnar, top right Photo Credit: Facebook

Middletown Sewerage Authority confirmed an employee died in a work-related incident.

The worker was identified as 47-year-old John Molnar.

Initial reports on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 said the worker had become trapped in a confined space.

"John Molnar you were one in a million!! A great person!!!!" Lisa Besler Hahn wrote on Facebook. "My faith in God is being tested in this one!!! I will never fully understand why this happened."

No other details were immediately released.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Bear Struck, Killed On Route 208

A motorist escaped injury when her sedan struck and killed a small black bear on Route 208, authorities said. The 30-year-old Haskell resident was headed north by herself on the highway when her 2016 Subaru WRX hit the bear between Ewing and Summit avenues in Franklin Lakes around 11 p.m. Friday, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

One Killed, Four Injured In Hauppauge Crash

Updated story: ID Released For 26-Year-Old Killed In Hauppauge Crash That Left Four Others InjuredOne person was killed and four injured in an early-morning crash on Long Island.The crash took place in Hauppauge, around 1:35 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Route 347 and Brooksite Drive.The person who died w…
HAUPPAUGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

East Rutherford House Fire Doused

Firefighters responding to an early Sunday night blaze limited the damage at an East Rutherford home.The first on the scene found heavy smoke in the attic from an electrical fire that ignited in the second-floor ceiling of the Vreeland Avenue home, responders said.Firefighters quickly got water on …
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old From Region Killed In Route 9W Crash

A 20-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 9W in the region.Police in the Capital District responded to a two-vehicle crash in Greene County at about 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in the town of Catskill, according to New York State Police.Investigators found that a 2003 Nissan Sentra was …
CATSKILL, NY
WTNH

Motorcycle accident involves serious injuries

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on Sunday has caused serious injuries for those involved, according to Connecticut state police. State police said in a press release that on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., a motorcycle accident occurred on the 800 block of Sterling Street in Sterling. EMS and local fire departments responded, and […]
STERLING, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested After Loaded Gun Was Found in His Carry-on Bag at Bradley Airport

A man has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport last week. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration said a 26-year-old man had a loaded 9 millimeter Arex Zero 1 gun and 17 rounds in his carry-on bag on Friday. Connecticut...
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Western Mass.The crash took place in Franklin County in the town of Orange around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.A Worcester County man from the town of West Brookfield died after his motorcycle crashed on a curve on Warwick Road in Orange, said Laurie Loisel, …
ORANGE, MA
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Massachusetts Boy

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the city. Brandon Morgan was last seen in the area of 48 McClellan Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, police said.He is described as standing 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds and was last …
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy