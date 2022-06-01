Fatal Accident Involving Sewer Worker Under Investigation On Jersey Shore

John Molnar, top right Photo Credit: Facebook

Middletown Sewerage Authority confirmed an employee died in a work-related incident.

The worker was identified as 47-year-old John Molnar.

Initial reports on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 said the worker had become trapped in a confined space.

"John Molnar you were one in a million!! A great person!!!!" Lisa Besler Hahn wrote on Facebook. "My faith in God is being tested in this one!!! I will never fully understand why this happened."

No other details were immediately released.

