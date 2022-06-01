ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Police Chief Behind ‘Wrong Decision’ in Uvalde Is Now on the City Council

By VICE News
 5 days ago
Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was sworn in to a seat on the Uvalde City Council on Tuesday, as the Texas Department of Public Safety accused him of not cooperating with their investigation into the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last week. Arredondo, the chief of...

News Channel 25

In battered Uvalde, where the school police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE, Texas — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde mayor now insists the town's under-fire police chief DIDN'T lie about botched response to school massacre - as academic calls for release of photos of kids' bodies to force a reckoning on gun control

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas has hit back at claims that local law enforcement lied about their initial response to last week's deadly school shooting, after the state's lieutenant governor accused cops of dishonesty. 'Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was 'not told the truth' are not true,'...
UVALDE, TX
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realised there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UVALDE, TX
'An honor': Trooper describes last moments with slain teacher

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be “negotiator” frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn’t answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN’s Nick Valencia has more.
UVALDE, TX
Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
