Natchitoches, LA

NPD Theft Report for April 24-26, 2022

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5:44 p.m.: Caller at Exxon on University Parkway advised someone stole a box of chargers. Mahammad Wally was arrested. 6:10 p.m.: Caller at French Market Express called in reference to...

globalcirculate.com

SPD: 2 arrested in large narcotics busts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say their Street Level Interdiction Unit has been involved in a couple of busts that took a large number of drugs off the streets and resulted in two arrests in recent days. On Wednesday, June 1, agents with the SPD Street Level Interdiction...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 2, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office:. Alicia Maxine Edwards Kemp, age 38, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at $7500.00. Kemp remains in the VPSO jail. Morgan D. Smith, age 32, of Leesville,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A store clerk has been cited for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Bossier Parish, the police department says. On June 2, officers with the Bossier City Police Department’s Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in the parish and check seven other stores for violations. A clerk at Reynolds Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for reportedly not complying with laws regarding selling alcohol to underage buyers.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver arrested for traffic, drug charges

A Lincoln Parish deputy arrested a man after a traffic stop led to discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle. About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. Marshall stopped a vehicle that ran partially off the road on U.S. 167 between Vienna and Ruston. The driver, 52-year-old Joey Hitt of Iowa, La.,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTAL

Police seek help to ID man in multiple car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police released a photo of a man they suspect is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in hopes of identifying him. According to police, the burglaries happened in the 8900 block of Rosewood Lane on April 29 around 1:20 a.m. If anyone knows this person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Martin Luther King
KTAL

Drugs, guns, 2 arrested in Haughton traffic stop

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police say they made two arrests and got illegal weapons and drugs off the streets with a traffic stop last week for an expired license plate. It happened on May 25. The officers believed the driver and passenger may have been involved in criminal...
HAUGHTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

DeRidder Man Killed in Accident Involving FedEx Truck

30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Carjacking Leads to Chase and Arrests in Bossier

Three people are behind bars this morning after a lengthy chase and manhunt in south Bossier City. Police caught up with 2 men and a woman who were on the run from officers. Several agencies joined BCPD in the hunt including Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Bossier Deputies. K-9 officers and drones were used in the search for the suspects.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Cracks Down on Underage Alcohol Sales, See Who Got Busted

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force spot-checked eight local businesses this week to see if they were compliant with regard to alcohol sales. At some point, we've all been there. Before you were of legal drinking age, most of us wanted to get our hands on some booze. Back in the day when I grew up, it was easier, because the legal drinking age in Louisiana was 18-years-old. We'd just ask a senior or an older brother or sister to buy it for us. These days, it's a bit harder for kids to get their hands on alcohol now that the legal drinking in Louisiana matches federal law requiring one to be at least 21-years-old to purchase or consume alcohol.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uninvited man enters house

A man was arrested Monday after he entered a Grambling home without consent. Grambling Police officers responded to a residence on Windy Pines Lane regarding a man trespassing in the house. Officers found Reggie Roberson, 33, of Bienville, who had been warned earlier in the day by officers not to...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Arrest made in April homicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested Emmanuel Black, 19, for his alleged involvement in the April 16 shooting death of Zynashaia Fielding. Fielding was found by responding officers and EMS suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside on her vehicle at Corbitt and Mansfield Road. She was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Life Sentence for Shreveport Cop Killer

The man found guilty of gunning down Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne is headed to prison for life. 29-year-old Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson of Shreveport was sentenced by District Judge John Mosely Jr. to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the January 9, 2019 second-degree murder of Payne. He was also sentenced to 30 years, for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Judge Mosely imposed the sentences to run consecutively, or on top of the life sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria investigating system hack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTAL

SFD battles west Shreveport blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters battled a blaze in a west Shreveport neighborhood. According to Public Information Officer Chief John Lane, the first call came in around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building at the back of the property. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Crews battle house fire on Bullen Street

The survey is an update to one they conducted in 2015 and it takes less than five minutes to complete. Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer. The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area. New information in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

