NPD Theft Report for April 24-26, 2022

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force spot-checked eight local businesses this week to see if they were compliant with regard to alcohol sales. At some point, we've all been there. Before you were of legal drinking age, most of us wanted to get our hands on some booze. Back in the day when I grew up, it was easier, because the legal drinking age in Louisiana was 18-years-old. We'd just ask a senior or an older brother or sister to buy it for us. These days, it's a bit harder for kids to get their hands on alcohol now that the legal drinking in Louisiana matches federal law requiring one to be at least 21-years-old to purchase or consume alcohol.

