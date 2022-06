The influenza A virus, which is responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks, is also the only influenza virus that has previously caused flu pandemics. This makes influenza A an important research topic, as the seasonal flu causes between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths per year globally. Because the influenza A virus is constantly changing, or mutating, it can be difficult to detect, treat, and inoculate against. To solve this problem, researchers are looking for parts of the influenza virus that do not change when the virus mutates. A panhandle structure on the virus known as the promoter region or promoter has emerged as a potential target.

SCIENCE ・ 4 HOURS AGO