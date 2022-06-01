French man bungee jumps from Scottish bridge 765 times in 24 hours

June 1 (UPI) -- A French man broke a Guinness World Record in Scotland by bungee jumping from a bridge 765 times in a 24-hour period.

Francois-Marie Dibon, 44, bungee jumped from a bridge over the River Garry in Pitlochry, Perthshire, 765 times between 10:10 a.m. Tuesday and the same time Wednesday morning.

The previous record of 430 jumps was set by New Zealand bungee jumper Mike Heard in 2017. Dibon equaled Heard's total in his first 10 hours of jumping.

Dibon's record attempt was overseen by personnel from Highland Fling Bungee of Killiecrankie, Pitlochry. A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to verify the record.