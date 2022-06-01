ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

'Major confrontation' with Hezbollah ahead, says Lebanon Christian politician

By Maya Gebeily
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHraf_0fx5xie800
Samir Geagea, the head of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Maarab, Lebanon June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

MAARAB, Lebanon, June 1 (Reuters) - The Christian Lebanese Forces party will reject anyone aligned with the armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah as prime minister and stick to its boycott of government if a new consensus cabinet is formed, the party's leader said on Wednesday.

Lebanon is in the throes of one of the world's worst economic meltdowns, according to the World Bank, with the local lira losing 90% of its value since 2019.

Analysts have warned that the divisions in parliament will likely delay consensus on reform laws needed to drag Lebanon out of crisis. They could also create a vacuum in top leadership positions.

While the LF and independent newcomers gained more seats in last month's elections, they still failed to prevent Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri from securing a seventh term as speaker in parliament's first session on Tuesday.

"If it's a government that includes everyone as usual, of course we won't approve and we won't take part," LF party chief Samir Geagea told Reuters.

"...They (Hezbollah) shouldn't celebrate too much," he said, adding that the splits in parliament would lead to a "major confrontation" between Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies on one side and the Saudi-aligned LF on the other.

Tuesday's session was the first since the new parliament was elected on May 15, in the first vote since Lebanon's economic collapse and the Beirut port explosion of 2020 that killed more than 215 people.

The LF was founded as an armed movement during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war but officially laid down its arms after the conflict.

It has taken part in both parliament and cabinet but has opted out of the latter since 2019, when widespread anti-government protests broke out in Beirut.

Independent lawmakers have balked at the LF's roles in the war and in the political establishment more recently, but Geagea said newcomer MPs would have little influence if they did not align with his party.

"We all need one another to be able to go through the process of change and recovery that is required," he said.

Lebanon's system of government now requires President Michel Aoun, an ally of Hezbollah and rival of the LF, to consult with lawmakers on their choice for prime minister.

Geagea declined to say whether the LF would support a fresh term for current premier and frontrunner Najib Mikati or if his party would back a different name.

The new cabinet will only last a few months, as parliament is set to elect a successor to Aoun, whose presidential term ends on Oct. 31. The next president would then name a new premier.

Aoun came to power as president in 2016 with the LF's backing after decades of intense rivalry between the two.

But Geagea said his party would also veto any presidential nominee backed by Hezbollah this time.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

The Crusader
4d ago

If the Lebanese were smart they’d do a “ night of the long knives” type action on the Hezzis. As long as these losers are in power, Lebanon will continue to be a 4th world power.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Reuters

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel on Monday warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination last week of a Revolutionary Guards colonel. Teheran has blamed Israel for the killing of Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead at the wheel of his...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Iranian 'immunity' is over, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett says

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies, speaking a week after the assassination in Tehran of a Revolutionary Guards colonel that has been blamed on Israel. Hassan Sayad Khodai, accused by Israel of...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
Person
Samir Geagea
International Business Times

Hezbollah Says 'Ready' To Act If Lebanon Says Israel Violating Water Rights

Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, the heavily armed movement's deputy leader told Reuters on Monday. Sheikh Naim Qassem's comments came a day after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Iran#Lebanon Christian#Maarab#Shi Ite#The World Bank#Parliament#Saudi
Salon

Has Russia been beaten? This military expert says that moment is coming soon

When Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine more than two months ago, he no doubt expected an easy victory from a lightning-fast assault intended to crush the smaller opposing force. This spectacular victory was meant to advance the Russian president's vision of a new manifest destiny, bringing his country closer to re-establishing itself as an imperial power on the global stage. But Putin's gambit failed in grand fashion. Instead of celebrating a victory on May 9 — the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — the Russian military is trying to reorganize itself after a series of stunning defeats and great losses in both materiel and personnel.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
Daily Mail

Russia threatens to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on its European border 'when NATO bases appear in Sweden and Finland' as Stockholm now joins Helsinki in confirming they want to join the alliance

Russian state television has said Moscow may deploy tactical nuclear weapons to its European borders if Finland and Sweden allow military bases on their territory after joining NATO. Sweden's Social Democrats yesterday said they had dropped their opposition to NATO membership only hours after Finland confirmed its intention to join...
MILITARY
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

467K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy