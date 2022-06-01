ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Man Accused Of Firing Shot Near Riverhead Apartment Complex, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0bvG_0fx5xgsg00
A Long Island man was charged for allegedly firing a gun at an apartment complex. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot near an apartment complex.

The incident took place in Riverhead on Friday, May 20 at the Riverpointe Apartments at 821 East Main St.

When Riverhead police arrived on the scene they found a single gunshot had been fired, said the Riverhead Police Department.

An investigation by police and the US Marshals resulted in the arrest of Messiah Booker, age 37, of Mastic Beach, on Tuesday, May 31, police said.

Booker was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Menacing

Booker was processed and held for arraignment.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Daily Voice

