Man Accused Of Firing Shot Near Riverhead Apartment Complex, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot near an apartment complex.

The incident took place in Riverhead on Friday, May 20 at the Riverpointe Apartments at 821 East Main St.

When Riverhead police arrived on the scene they found a single gunshot had been fired, said the Riverhead Police Department.

An investigation by police and the US Marshals resulted in the arrest of Messiah Booker, age 37, of Mastic Beach, on Tuesday, May 31, police said.

Booker was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Menacing

Booker was processed and held for arraignment.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

