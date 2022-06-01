ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jersey Shore’ star Snooki opens boutique store in Seaside Heights

By Christopher Burch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi-LaValle, the star of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” reality television franchise, has made her way back to Seaside Heights. The Snooki Shop opened at 604 Blvd. in Seaside Heights on May 30. This is the company’s third store. Its other two are located in Madison and Beacon,...

Comments / 11

Jrzegrl
5d ago

Born and raises in NJ. never watched a single episode of Jersey shore. I was at Seaside yesterday and could careless. Now Sparano was great.

Reply
4
Rosemarie Malachoski-Lutz
4d ago

Wow, you people are being so negative and disrespectful! She’s now a wonderful mother taking care of her family and becoming a successful entrepreneur! Sounds like a lot of jealousy here! I’m wishing her well in her third new store opening!Wish I drove to Seaside because I sure love the straw leopard sun hat!

Reply
2
DINO!
4d ago

Good for her…opened her first location in Madison in a tiny store…then moved to a store 4 times the size on Main Street…but haters need to hate😎

Reply
2
