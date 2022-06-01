ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

Traffic stop leads to arrest of child murder suspect

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uova_0fx5vYGo00

A traffic stop in Westchester has put a murder suspect behind bars.

Irvington police say Natalia Suero, 29, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for running a red light near Route 9 and Clinton Avenue.

When the officer ran her license, he found she's wanted in the murder of her 2-year-old child in Charlotte, North Carolina. The boy was killed this past March.

Police say Suero was peacefully taken into police custody.

Police didn’t say why Suero was in New York but say she will soon return to North Carolina to face charges.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Clinton, NY
State
New York State
City
Irvington, NY
City
Clinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Murder#Violent Crime
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Officials probe threat against Brooklyn school

Officials are probing a school threat at a city school in Park Slope. It’s a message that appears to have been posted on social media that has some people concerned about whether the threat could actually be carried out. The post began circulating on Friday. The post reads, "I’m...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed in his driveway in New Fairfield

Police are investigating a stabbing on Route 37 in New Fairfield. Authorities say around 1 a.m. Saturday, a man called police and said he was stabbed in his driveway. Police say the caller and another family member confronted unknown men outside their home. News 12 was told detectives identified some...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

2 teens charged after police chase, ghost guns found

Two ghost guns are off the streets and two teenagers are in custody after a wild five-mile chase through Fairfield and Bridgeport. Police say they tried to pull the car over on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield after it came back "stolen," but the 17-year-old driver took off. Five miles...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in East Orange

One man is dead after a deadly shooting in East Orange on Friday. The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Police say they found Mejia Oliver on a sidewalk on Main Street. Oliver was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

1 struck, killed by car on I-84 in Danbury

State police say a person was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross I-84 in Danbury. The incident happened Sunday in the eastbound lane. Police say Mariano Canales-Hernandez was attempting to cross I-84 when he was hit by a vehicle in the left lane of the highway.
DANBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy