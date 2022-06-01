Traffic stop leads to arrest of child murder suspect

A traffic stop in Westchester has put a murder suspect behind bars.



Irvington police say Natalia Suero, 29, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for running a red light near Route 9 and Clinton Avenue.



When the officer ran her license, he found she's wanted in the murder of her 2-year-old child in Charlotte, North Carolina. The boy was killed this past March.



Police say Suero was peacefully taken into police custody.



Police didn’t say why Suero was in New York but say she will soon return to North Carolina to face charges.