Ritchie County, WV

West Virginia deputy finds owl in his cruiser

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. – Corporal Justice with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department had a unique passenger in his cruiser on Tuesday.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page , Justice shows the owl on his passenger floorboard. It did not look thrilled that Justice had interrupted whatever it was doing.

“Current situation…I have an owl in my cruiser. Oh my god, somebody help me,” Justice said in the video with a laugh.

The Facebook post said that the department is ready to accept the owl onto its staff. “Deputy Whoot will be our newest deputy!” said the post.

Morgantown student wins national NASA competition
“Ever vigilant.” Deputy Whoot in Corporal Justice’s cruiser (Courtesy: Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office)

All Deputy Whoot is missing is a pair of sunglasses to match Corporal Justice.

Deputy Whoot is a Barred Owl, which are common in West Virginia. They eat small animals such as squirrels, mice, birds and even lizards and small fish and crayfish. They are not dangerous to humans and attacks are extremely rare.

You can watch Corporal Justice’s full reaction in the video above.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

