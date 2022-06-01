Twitter hashflag for WWDC 2022 goes live

Apple’s iOS 16 will come with major updates to iMessage and the lock screen, the company unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Seemingly beating Twitter and Elon Musk to the punch, Apple said users will be able to edit and recall texts sent via iMessage in the upcoming software update, which will help avoid the embarrassment that comes with a message sent to the wrong person.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas ShootingWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Acquires $2.6B Stake in Paramount GlobalApple Services Rake in $19.8B in Revenue as Total Earnings Smash Expectations iOS...

CELL PHONES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO