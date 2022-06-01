Shasta supervisors consider offering retiring public works director role of acting CEO

Corrections & Clarifications: The $300,000 in county ARPA funds will be used to pay for support services for a city of Redding microshelter project. An earlier version of this story identified the wrong project.

It appears longtime Shasta County Public Works Director Patrick Minturn will take on one more job before he retires.

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors will consider appointing Minturn acting county executive officer at its June 14 meeting.

In closed session Tuesday night, supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of the move.

Minturn will fill the role of CEO as supervisors search to replace Matt Pontes, who contacted supervisors in May and said that he planned to resign. His last day is June 20, a little over two years after he took the job.

Minturn, too, in May announced his retirement as public works director after 30 years with the county.

Earlier on Tuesday, supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Alfred Cathey as acting public works director.

It is unclear if the board considered Assistant CEO Eric Magrini for the position.

Magrini was the sheriff a year ago. He resigned from that job and was promoted to assistant CEO last June.

Supervisors move forward on new jail

Shasta County supervisors took another step Tuesday toward spending a large chunk of federal COVID-19 relief money on a new jail.

Supervisors voted 5-0 to allocate $25 million of the $35 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) the county is receiving toward the construction of a jail.

"Thank you so much. I know there's a lot of effort," District 5 Supervisor and board Chair Les Baugh told staff before the vote. "It took a lot of people to come to those conclusions. We are satisfied."

Deputy County Executive Officer Mary Williams told supervisors that Shasta County will still need to justify to the federal government using the money for a new corrections facility and rehabilitation center.

Supervisor Joe Chimenti said he is confident the county will be able to make its case.

"It's clear to me to see in a community like ours" the toll drug addiction and mental health has taken, Chimenti said.

Supervisors have been told that it would cost $100 million to $125 million for a new jail and rehabilitation center. Pontes has said the new jail facility could be built with a combination of county general fund dollars, state and federal funds and possibly bond funds.

Much of the balance of the ARPA money would be spent on:

Grants to water districts, community service districts, $2 million

Grants to fire protection districts and volunteer fire departments, $1.65 million

Ownership housing development project (10-16 units), $1.65 million

Workforce retention partnership program with SMART Workforce Center, $800,000

Administration of funds, projects and contracts, $3.1 million

The county also plans to spend $300,000 to help pay for support services for a transitional homeless microshelter project in the city of Redding.

Goodwater Crossing: Homeless housing units could open this fall after getting Redding City Council approval

Williams said the county's money would help pay for crisis management and adult protective services for the transitional housing.

Jones pushes for more school resource officers

In the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones made a motion Tuesday to get more resource officers at rural county schools.

“I think we have an opportunity to make some changes here. ... The issue of school resource officers is very relevant right now," Jones said. "I would like to make a significant move toward re-establishing a significant school resource officer program. … What I am concerned with is schools in unincorporated areas of Shasta County.”

The motion passed 5-0.

Baugh reminded Jones that schools pay for resource officer positions and not the county.

Jones asked Sheriff Michael Johnson to work with schools and find a way to get more resource officers on rural campuses.

County looks to streamline, speed up solar permitting

Supervisors heard a presentation by the county's resource management department on the process for approving rooftop and ground solar hookups for homes and businesses.

One complaint the county has received is during the course of approving a solar project, building officials will flag a building that doesn't meet code or doesn't have a permit.

Both Jones and Chimenti said that shouldn't happen.

"I want to make sure it's on record that we look at policies that we currently have and that we want to streamline them," Chimenti said. We want to "eliminate the issue of unpermitted structures that are not involved in this requirement not be included in the (solar) permitting process."

Resource Manager Paul Hellman will come back to the board with a more equitable permitting process for solar applicants.

