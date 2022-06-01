New kids on the block: Oak Harbor softball ready for program's 1st state semifinal

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor’s softball program has never been this far before.

The Rockets have advanced to their first state semifinal after winning a Division II regional title last weekend.

Unranked Oak Harbor (24-8) will face second-ranked Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The winner faces either top-ranked Wooster Triway or sixth-ranked Heath in the state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The shock of reaching the final four hasn’t worn off yet for Oak Harbor.

“It doesn't even feel real, honestly, yet,” Oak Harbor third baseman Remi Gregory said. “It's just a whole new world.”

Jonathan Alder, meanwhile, will make its fifth semifinals appearance (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019). The Pioneers won the 2019 Division II state title and finished as runner-up in 2014.

The start of Oak Harbor’s 2022 campaign was a bumpy ride, going 2-5 in games played in Florida.

The Rockets quickly rebounded after their return.

Oak Harbor went 24-3 for the remainder of the season. The Rockets dropped a game to Genoa in early April and fell twice to Margaretta but were otherwise dominant, earning the No. 1 seed in their district.

“I'd say our biggest obstacle was playing with pressure, because we weren't used to high-pressure games,” pitcher Reagan Schultz said. “And when we did play high pressure games against Margaretta, we kind of cracked under the pressure. So we've really been working on just playing loose, and it's helped a lot for us.”

The team’s growth from Florida to Akron has impressed coach Chris Rawski.

“In all the years I've been doing this, I'm not sure we've had a team that's progressed as much as this one has, learning from the things that didn't go so well, and us as coaches learning the players and personnel and how we want to do things with them,” Rawski said. “They've really adapted well as the season went on.”

Oak Harbor carried a three-run lead into the seventh inning in its regional final against Lexington. Schultz quickly retired the first two batters, putting the Rockets one out away from the state semifinals.

Three hits and an error later, Lexington trailed Oak Harbor by one run. Rawski visited the pitching circle, but it was Schultz and Gregory who took charge during the meeting. Rawski relied on his seniors’ leadership to guide the Rockets under pressure.

Schultz, a Kent State softball recruit, maintained her poise and ended the regional by inducing a groundout.

“That is everything. That's why we're here. If the coaches had to do it for you, you're not going very far,” Rawski said. “This is a little cliche, but when your players lead, the team is better. Player-led teams are always better than coach-led teams.”

Oak Harbor will face a Jonathan Alder team that is hungry to return to the top after a district final loss last season.

Pitcher Marlee Jacobs is one of the best players in Ohio. In the regular season, the Ohio Dominican recruit had a 0.92 earned-run average and 0.77 walks plus hits per innings pitched. And she is also the team’s leading hitter, batting .527 in the regular season.

Jonathan Alder plays a similar game to Lexington, Rawski said. The two programs rely on the small ball, working their way on with bunts and stealing bases.

“When you reach this point, it's about how you handle the nerves, getting off to a good start like we did in the past two games,” Rawski said. “If we do those two things, then I think we give ourselves a chance at the end of the game.”

The Division II semifinals feature three state-ranked teams, plus newcomer Oak Harbor.

The Rockets are ready to show they belong.

“Being the underdog makes me want to make a play even more,” Gregory said. “It makes me want to hit that ball even harder.”