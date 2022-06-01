Division I baseball regional semifinal: Northview vs. Anthony Wayne

One half of the regional semifinal at Bowling Green State University is an all-Northern Lakes League affair.

And it’s not the two teams many would have expected.

Northview and Anthony Wayne have played twice this season, with the Wildcats taking both in convincing fashion. But that was then. The postseason has a different feeling altogether.

Northview is crashing the party for the first time ever. AW is a frequent regional participant. History probably means little.

What is relevant? Recent form. And few teams are as locked in as the Wildcats and Generals.

Here is what to know about the matchup.

■ When: 5 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: Steller Field, Bowling Green

■ About Northview: Northview has been trending in the right direction under coach Greg Szparka, and 2022 is the breakthrough.

One of the biggest reasons is a roster filled with upperclassmen. It doesn’t hurt that the Wildcats have arms that can tame any lineup’s bats.

There isn’t the same level of sustained success that Anthony Wayne has, but Northview certainly isn’t backing down in its first regional appearance, especially after aiming for this season to be the turning point.

“Over the last couple years, I feel like we finally started getting past just trying to get [to the district] versus we expect to be here now,” Szparka said. “We have all the confidence in the world.”

■ About Anthony Wayne: The Generals have been one of the top programs in northwest Ohio for the better part of two decades. This isn’t one of those AW teams. At least, it wasn’t.

In April, the Generals were floundering to a 1-8 start. It was a stunning beginning to the Ryan Donley era after 21 years with Mark Nell at the helm. Since then, however, Donley has righted the ship and guided AW to a 13-3 record.

“Coach Nell is Anthony Wayne baseball through and through, and these kids have played for coach Nell and coach Nell is a disciplinarian,” Donley said. “What our kids dealt with was, coach Nell isn’t here, so we can do what we want. There was a transition in leadership that took time. They were learning me. I was learning them. We went through our troubles. But baseball is a pretty simple game. If you throw strikes, if you play good defense, if you do the little things well, you give yourself a chance to win.”

The Generals, who finished in fourth place in the NLL, are 8-1 in their past nine games, with the only loss coming to Northview. The gaudy record in the month of May has a lot to do with the play and leadership of senior Chase Saneholtz.

■ Winner plays: St. Ignatius-Strongsville winner at 5 p.m. Friday