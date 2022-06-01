Springfield softball hoping 3rd time is the charm again in state semifinals

As they make the third trip to the Division I state softball semifinals on Thursday in Akron, Springfield is looking to repeat a script they followed during regional play.

The unranked Blue Devils (24-6) will be facing third-ranked Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-2) at Firestone Stadium at 3 p.m.

It will be the third meeting this season between the teams, with the Warriors having swept visiting Springfield in an April 10 doubleheader, 6-0 and 6-3.

Although Watkins Memorial has seven starters back from its D-I state runner-up team of last season, don't expect the Blue Devils of 21st-year head coach Rob Gwozdz to be intimidated.

This is the same Springfield team that lost its two Northern Lakes League games against top-ranked Anthony Wayne (4-2 and 4-0) only to end the Generals' tournament trail with a 5-4 loss to the Devils in eight innings in a May 25 regional semifinal at Gibsonburg.

“They're a very similar team to Anthony Wayne,” Gwozdz said of the Watkins Memorial. “They are well-balanced in all phases of the game. When we played them it was early in the spring. Our lineup has totally changed. They haven't seen some of the kids that are in our lineup now. We just have a really good vibe going right now, and I like where the program is.”

Down to their final out in that regional semifinal against Anthony Wayne, the Blue Devils rallied to tie the game on junior pitcher Mady Yackee's RBI double in bottom of the seventh, then completed the upset on freshman right fielder Hannah Schlachter's walk-off RBI single in the eighth.

Then, in last Saturday's regional final against Avon, Springfield successfully walked the tightrope again. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Yackee delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to center tie the game and force extra innings

In the ninth, after Schlachter's one-out double, freshman Cam Hall reached on an infield single, and Yackee (3-for-5) delivered again. This time it was an RBI single to right.

“What I like is that we've gotten behind and been able to crawl back,” Gwozdz said. “That is only going to help us in these tournament games, and that could very well happen on Thursday. Watkins is so good and so loaded that they could easily get up on us 1-0, 2-0. But, we've proved that we can get back into it.”

Yackee worked out of a no-out, two-on jam in the bottom of the ninth to complete the dramatic 3-2 win over Avon, recording the final two of her 16 strikeouts in her four-hit gem.

She called regionals “a whirlwind.”

“We just all knew we had to get the job done, and we weren't going to be satisfied with losing,” Yackee said. “That's the drive we will have to use Thursday against Watkins. We all have to do something different, whether it be on the field or at the plate. They say it’s hard to beat a team three times, and we're prepared to go to battle with them. We are a better team now than we were then. We are all clicking and meshing really well right now. That has helped us a lot.”

Springfield heads to Akron riding a nine-game winning streak since a May 9 loss to Anthony Wayne.

Watkins Memorial is led by sophomore ace pitcher Carsyn Cassady, who is 27-1 with an 0.86 earned-run average, allowing just 64 hits and 27 runs (20 earned) with 298 strikeouts and 52 walks in 162 innings.

As a freshman in 2021, Cassady pitched a 33-2 Warriors squad all the way to the D-I title game before Watkins Memorial fell 1-0 to Massillon Perry.

“Cassady has the whole arsenal,” Gwozdz said. “She's got a great screwball, a great riseball, a changeup, and she's got great mechanics. And, she's only a sophomore.”

Also back for the Warriors is sophomore catcher Jordyn Wycuff, who leads the team in hitting at .506 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI and 33 runs scored.

The other returnees from coach Mike Jellison's 2021 final-four lineup include senior shortstop Hannah Hunt (.489, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 43 runs), junior outfielder Taylor Gerhardt (.469, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 40 runs), junior first baseman McKayla Jellison (.380, 4 HR, 16 RBI), senior outfielder Alyssa Haynes (.351, 3 HR, 14 RBI), and junior third baseman Christina Kilkenny (.323, 2 HR, 15 RBI).

In Thursday's second D-I semifinal, seventh-ranked Lakota West (26-4) plays unranked North Canton Hoover (19-6). The D-I title game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Yackee is 23-5 with a 1.53 ERA, allowing 97 hits and 38 runs (31 earned), with 214 strikeouts and 20 walks in 142 innings.

Leading the Blue Devils' balanced batting attack have been senior first baseman Sydney Schwieterman (.489, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 30 runs), shortstop Hall (.483, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 36 runs), and Yackee (.412, 21 RBI, 34 runs).

The lineup has also gotten strong support from freshman left fielder Cam Eckhart (.386, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 23 runs), senior third baseman P.J. Turner (.372, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 26 runs), senior catcher Maddie Darrah (.371, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 32 runs), Schlachter (.356, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 25 runs), sophomore DP Ava Littin (.313, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 22 runs), and freshman center fielder Kenya Crowley (.277, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 24 runs).

“Being called the underdog makes us work harder, and that drives us to become better in practice,” said Darrah, whose 13 homers are a school single-season record. “Our team chemistry now is very well formed. If we can keep this chemistry, and keep working on our strengths and weaknesses, it's going to be a tough matchup Thursday.”

In Springfield's previous two trips to state, the 2010 Devils finished 23-7 with a 5-0 state-semifinal loss to eventual D-I champion Massillon Perry, and the top-ranked 2015 squad ended 29-2 with a 4-1 semifinal loss to eventual champion Teays Valley.