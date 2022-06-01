Police investigating two shootings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating two different shootings that happened Tuesday.

Police were first called to the 1400 block of Jefferson Street Southwest around 9:30 p.m. Officers noticed that a juvenile victim had been shot in the leg. Police collected shell castings as evidence.

Reports said that the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers were then called after shots were fired at Douglas Place and Peace Avenue shortly before midnight. Reports said that the victim was taken to the hospital by another friend.

Both incidents are under investigation.

