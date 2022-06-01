ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Police investigating two shootings in Warren

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmK4a_0fx5rxHh00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating two different shootings that happened Tuesday.

Police were first called to the 1400 block of Jefferson Street Southwest around 9:30 p.m. Officers noticed that a juvenile victim had been shot in the leg. Police collected shell castings as evidence.

Police ask for help in finding clues in shooting death of 16-year-old Tuesday

Reports said that the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers were then called after shots were fired at Douglas Place and Peace Avenue shortly before midnight. Reports said that the victim was taken to the hospital by another friend.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Austintown man skips trial for attempted murder

Judge Anthony Donofrio issued a bench warrant for Robert Young, 48, of Austintown, who was to begin jury selection today on attempted murder and other charges for a September 2019 murder and arson on Wayside Avenue in which two people were shot.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wkbn
WFMJ.com

Fire damages home on Youngstown's West Side

Flames and smoke damaged the interior of a home on Youngstown's West Side early Monday. Dispatchers got a call just after 3:30 a.m. of a house fire on the 3200 block of Bears Den Road. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke coming from the home. The main entrance door...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect named in Fiestaware theft

Charges are pending in an investigation involving the theft of brightly colored dinnerware stolen from a manufacturing plant across the Ohio River from East Liverpool. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny are pending against Ronald Mayhew Jr. after a search of his Newell, West Virginia home turned up 37 Fiestaware items.
NEWELL, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homicide charges dropped against Churchill man accused in 2021 Parkway East shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Charges against a Churchill man who was accused in the shooting death of a woman on the Parkway East last year have been dropped. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, charges filed against 35-year-old Leroy Eugene Irvin Jr. in the death of 24-year-old Jasmine Guest were dismissed at a preliminary hearing before Castle Shannon Magisterial Judge David Barton.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Dog dead in Mahoning County after possibly being hit by train

A dog with an unknown owner has died from severe injuries after likely being hit by a train in Mahoning County on Sunday afternoon. The dog was found alive by the Mahoning County Dog Warden on railroad tracks by Waverly Avenue. They were notified by the Youngstown Police Department that there was a dog with a broken leg in the area.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy