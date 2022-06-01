St. Joseph Mustangs begin 13th season Wednesday against Clarinda
myqcountry.com
5 days ago
It’s Opening Day for the St. Joseph Mustangs as the team gets ready to kick off its 13th season from Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs, coming off of their second consecutive MINK League title, open the 2022 season at home tonight against the Clarinda A’s. First pitch is set for 7...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tyler and Riley Blay spent a lot of time this spring training together on the Herschel Neil Track at Bearcat Stadium. Riley was preparing for the state championships and Tyler was preparing for his next college stop. Riley was rewarded with three state championships two weeks...
HURON —The winningest driver in the history of the Repairable Vehicles.com Tri-State Late Model Series, added to his total on Thursday night, when the series made its inaugural stop at Dakota State Fair Speedway. Justin Zeitner of Malvern, Iowa, claimed the win in the 30-lap feature race during the...
The player drawing the biggest reactions at the Nebraska football team's first Friday Night Lights camp of the season wasn't listed on the camp roster. But that didn't mean he didn't already have the attention of Nebraska's coaches. Mario Buford, a 2024 defensive back prospect and the younger brother of...
The purging of the U.S. Capital of the Julius Sterling Morton statue and ensuing struggle to find a new home for the 5,500-pound effigy is evidence of something I never expected when I began working as a journalist here in 1988. Like my assumption that the Nebraska City News-Press would...
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
NEBRASKA -- Several counties in Nebraska are in a severe thunderstorm warning and watch for Sunday evening. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.: Custer, Lincoln, Logan. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.: Dundy, Hitchcock. The following counties are...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four Maryville residents received minor injuries when deer hit a car on Highway 71 south of Savannah. Two passengers, 23-year-old Varsha Gajula and 27-year-old Sumanth Sai Poduri were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in S. Joseph. The driver, 28-year-old Chandra Se Bala Tumma, and another passenger, 24-year-old Padmanabh Phani Ratnala, were treated at the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
St. Joseph police are investigating a stabbing late Sunday that left a St. Joseph man with a non-life-threatening wound. Police have little to go on, because the victim is not. cooperating in the investigation. What is known is that police received a call around 11:30 last. night while the victim...
ANDREW COUNTY—A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Sunday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Toyota SUV driven by London P. Ramseier, 19, St. Joseph, was southbound on Route DD three miles south of Savannah. The SUV traveled off...
A 47-year-old St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries after turning her golf cart into the path of a car that struck it head-on early Thursday afternoon in Savannah. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shelly Wampler was severely injured in the crash on Route E at Dogwood Court in Savannah.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a drowning death at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon. According to Troop F Corporal Kyle Green, a call came into the Lake Ozark Rural Fire Protection District about a possible drowning near the Grand Glaize at around 5:30 p.m.
Two men remain at large after leading a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase in southern Buchanan County, then fleeing on foot after running over spike strips and ditching their SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper began pursuit of the SUV early Thursday night, traveling...
ANDREW COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Bala Chandra Se Tumma, 28, Maryville, was northbound on U.S. 71 just north of Interstate 29. A mob of deer entered the road...
Comments / 0