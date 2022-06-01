ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Salvation Army partners with Dunkin’ Donuts for National Donut Day

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdP0O_0fx5omQd00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Salvation Army of Jackson is partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts to celebration National Donut Day on Friday, June 3.

Dunkin’ adds cornbread donuts to menu

The Salvation Army will be at the V.A. Hospital in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. serving donuts.

According to organizers, the Salvation Army introduced the donut to America during World War I. In addition to providing writing supplies and clothes mending services, the Army’s “Doughnut Dollies” served soldiers donuts and coffee on the front line to lift the spirits of the American soldiers.

WJTV 12

