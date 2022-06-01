ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Pride on the Pitch! LGBTQ+ Athletes Who’ve Made History: Adam Rippon, Greg Louganis and More

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Paving the way. LGBTQ+ athletes have been breaking down barriers and challenging prejudices for decades, but it wasn't always easy.

Tennis player and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Billie Jean King won the famous " Battle of the Sexes " match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, more than 40 years before same-sex marriage became legal throughout the United States. During a 2007 interview with The Sunday Times , King said she once feared that acknowledging her sexuality could hurt her career.

“I wanted to tell the truth but my parents were homophobic and I was in the closet,” the Women’s Tennis Association founder revealed. “As well as that, I had people tell me that if I talked about what I was going through, it would be the end of the women's tour. I couldn't get a closet deep enough.”

In addition to prejudices regarding sexual orientation, gender identity discrimination has also been prevalent throughout sports history. During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 , transgender and intersex athletes competed for the first time in the Games’ history. In November of that same year, the International Olympic Committee got rid of policies that had previously required transgender and intersex athletes to undergo “medically unnecessary” procedures, including hormone level modifications.

"This Framework recognizes both the need to ensure that everyone, irrespective of their gender identity or sex variations, can practice sport in a safe, harassment-free environment that recognizes and respects their needs and identities,” a document released by the IOC read at the time.

LGBTQ+ athletes , including sprinter Chris Mosier , the first openly transgender athlete to compete on a U.S. national team, and Canadian soccer gold medalist Quinn , the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics, spoke out in support of the IOC’s announcement.

“Far too often, sport policy does not reflect the lived experience of marginalized athletes, and that’s especially true when it comes to transgender athletes and athletes with sex variations,” Quinn said in a statement. “This new IOC framework is groundbreaking in the way that it reflects what we know to be true — that athletes like me and my peers participate in sports without any inherent advantage, and that our humanity deserves to be respected.”

Despite the new framework on the international level, transgender athletes’ rights continue to be contested within the United States. Beginning in 2021, University of Pennsylvania student and swimmer Lia Thomas made headlines as a key figure in the ongoing public debate about transgender women in sports. In March 2022, Sports Illustrated declared her the most "controversial athlete in America."

Amid criticism from public figures — including Florida governor Ron DeSantis — who called Thomas' participation in the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 500-yard freestyle "a fraud," there has also been an outpouring of support for the college athlete.

In February 2022, the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted, "It's not a women's sport if it doesn't include ALL women athletes. Lia Thomas belongs on the Penn swimming and diving team, and all trans athletes belong in their sports."

Scroll through for a list of LGBTQ+ athletes who have made history over the years:

Comments / 34

Joseph
2d ago

the rainbow is God's promise that he would not flood the world again ..not for this type of prideful way of living .

Reply(14)
14
B-ma
2d ago

WHEN is heterosexual month? White history month? STOP using Gods beautiful rainbow for such an abomination

Reply(5)
12
Irish!
18h ago

Mathew 7:  13-14Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14 But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Opinion On Lia Thomas Extremely Clear

Earlier this week, an interview featuring former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas aired on ABC. She discussed her controversial season and all the backlash that came with it. Thomas won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March. She became the first transgender athlete to win an individual title in college athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Against The Rock

Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the XFL's rebranded logo. The XFL's rebranded logo is similar to Bird's TOGETHXR. The WNBA star took to Twitter nearly two months ago complaining about the similarity. Since that tweet, Bird and Megan Rapinoe have...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Transgender female athletes have physical advantage, doctors confirm

Transgender female athletes have a physical advantage over their biological female opponents despite taking testosterone suppressants, doctors confirmed. A Mayo Clinic doctor, an international physiologist, and a Harvard University evolutionary biologist told the New York Times that University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s performance this past season showed there “are dramatic differences in performances” between transgender females and biological females.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Greg Louganis
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bobby Riggs
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Graduates From Law School

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, has graduated from law school. On May 7, the 28-year-old announced she received her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law, see below:. In a previous post, days before graduating, she wrote, ​​"Best believe, I'll never doubt me again. I...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Lindsey Vonn joined the list of iconic athletes to pose for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this century. The former United States Olympic skier, who holds several American records, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. Vonn's most recent appearance came in 2019. Over the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Racism#Lgbtq#The Sunday Times
CNET

Pride Month 2022: LGBTQ Parades, Events and Activities This June

This June marks the 52nd celebration of Pride Month, a time when millions of people come together in support of the LGBTQ community by walking in parades and attending festivals. As with past years, you can also join the celebration virtually. President Joe Biden proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month...
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

NBC OUT is kicking off Pride Month by highlighting the next generation of LGBTQ leaders, creators, and newsmakers. NBC News’ Brooke Sopelsa and Jay Valle feature the “Pride 30” in which they discuss LGBTQ individuals from industries across the spectrum and how companies will approach Pride Month differently this year. June 2, 2022.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Megan Rapinoe's Troubling Allegation

Earlier this week, star soccer player Megan Rapinoe made some serious allegations against one of her former coaches. In an interview with NPR, she alleged that former OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti fat-shamed players. The comments from the coach allegedly came just before his resignation. Here's what the coach...
SOCCER
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy