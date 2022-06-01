ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Man claiming to be armed inside Round Rock business taken into custody

By Julianna Russ
 5 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man who claimed to be armed inside of a business near the 2500 block of South Interstate 35 Wednesday was taken into custody, the Round Rock Police Department said around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the incident started after a crash around 9:55 a.m. The man ran away from the scene and into the business.

All other people inside the business left the building, RRPD said. Some nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution. The business was near Batteries Plus and Home Depot, police said.

Officers haven’t found a gun, RRPD said. The vehicle connected to the man was reported stolen. He is being investigated on burglary of a motor vehicle charges, police said.

SWAT and RRPD responded to the scene.

