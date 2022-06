GILLETTE, Wyo.— Northeastern Wyoming remains in moderate drought conditions with a weekend storm expected to bring rain to the region later tonight and through Monday. As of June 2, most of Campbell County remains in moderate drought conditions with portions of the count to the north slightly better with abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor administered by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

