50 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Every Tiny Decision They Made This Month

Leave your phone unlocked and there's always someone around to prank you. A Texas mother got the surprise of her life when a DoorDash delivery landed at her doorstep. Though Kelsey Golden hadn't ordered anything, she was handed a giant McDonald's bag containing 31 cheeseburgers. It hit her that her 2-year-old son, Barrett—who loves to play with her phone—may have accidentally ordered the cheeseburgers. Kelsey Golden was at home busy working on the school's annual yearbook on her computer and she recalled Barrett "yanking" on her phone while she was transferring photos from her phone to her computer, reported CNN.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO