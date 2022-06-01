50 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Every Tiny Decision They Made This Month
Sometimes one tiny, little thing can ruin your day. Take for example...
1. The person who is no longer the owner of their car:
Found my car like this when I took a break at work. from Wellthatsucks
2. The person who experienced the true definition of a bad time:
my husband made the perfect nachos from Wellthatsucks
3. The person who, unless they are a certain rectangular yellow sponge by the name of Bob, is going to be very disappointed:
Finally have time to go to the beach and... from Wellthatsucks
4. The person who has never made a better purchase than this waterproof pouch:
Just bought this underwater protective case in Thailand and went swimming with it. from Wellthatsucks
5. The person who should be able to straighten that baby right out:
How my new license plate was delivered by FedEx. 1 day late. from mildlyinfuriating
6. The person who will just have to use their hands now:
I forgot to add something important to my morning coffee from mildlyinfuriating
7. The person who cooked their delicious meal juuuuust right:
1st attempt at smoking a brisket - Happy Mother's Day! from Wellthatsucks
8. The person whose coffee went absolutely nuclear all over their beautiful retro kitchen:
Today I learned that a coffee pot can explode. from Wellthatsucks
9. The person who must have made some very powerful birds very angry:
When you walk out and find this.. from mildlyinfuriating
10. The person who will now have a personal vendetta against a squirrel:
Passed by this squirrel eating someone’s pizza from Wellthatsucks
11. The extremely lucky person who gets to watch a movie and balloon...at the SAME TIME!
Someone brought a balloon into a movie theatre from mildlyinfuriating
12. The person who got a very nice and very free new paint job:
Someone hit my car and painted it with house paint. from Wellthatsucks
13. The person who will have a lot of explaining to do:
Put a suction cup on my forehead having fun with my child. Now I’ve got a round bruise that won’t go away and a meeting with my manager in the morning. from Wellthatsucks
14. The person who figured out how to get the car wash to speed-clean the inside of their car too:
My mom forgot to roll up her passenger window in the car wash from Wellthatsucks
15. The person whose plate shattered beyond the limits of how any plate should conceivably smash:
I’ve dropped a lot of plates in my 43 years on earth. But I’ve never seen one get obliterated so absolutely. from Wellthatsucks
16. The person who likes their food extra salty:
my salt crusher broke over my food from mildlyinfuriating
And also is about to dip their shirt in their ketchup there. Yeesh!
17. The person who is eatin' gooooood tonight:
My kid got a box of onions instead of nuggets in his happy meal from mildlyinfuriating
18. The person who has most certainly angered some long dormant ancient pet spirits:
Please don't bury your pet in a plastic storage bin. Someone (me) might accidentally dig it up one day. from Wellthatsucks
19. The person who let their sunglasses have a little fresh air:
Where my sunglasses have been hiding for 2 weeks. from mildlyinfuriating
20. The person who just wanted a little extra flavoring for their spaghetti:
I guess I will eat dirty sink pasta from Wellthatsucks
21. The person who must have angered the great and powerful Grocery Store Gods:
Was standing in the grocery store when the ceiling tile above me fell, hit me in the head, followed by a few gallons of dirty water. I was completely soaked and employees didn't do anything. from Wellthatsucks
22. The person who created the world's first lemony chocolate chip cookie:
Grabbed the wrong one and now all of my chocolate chip cookies taste weird. from Wellthatsucks
23. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:
My cat decided to share her lunch with me via my headphones from Wellthatsucks
24. The person whose water fountain is apparently linked up to the Bowman Company Coal Mine:
25. The person who spent their life savings for the world's saddest sandwich:
My wife was in shock when she received this $9 sandwich this afternoon… from mildlyinfuriating
26. The person who is now driving in BBQ:
Eating while driving and spilled barbecue sauce in the worst place possible from mildlyinfuriating
27. Ol' OJ Pants:
I just spilled a full cup of orange juice all over myself on the last day of vacation. I didn’t bring an extra pair of pants. from Wellthatsucks
28. The person who recalled this whole dang jar into their big ol' craw:
Checking my jar of Jif as I’m reading about the recall… from Wellthatsucks
29. The person who will now have to move their living room to the front door:
Dislodge This from mildlyinfuriating
30. The person who got the brand-new air-filled donut:
Love biting into my mostly hollow doughnut. from mildlyinfuriating
31. Tommy Two Shoes:
Well I'm 2 hours into my shift and noticed I put on two different shoes this morning. from Wellthatsucks
32. The person who made a nice, new wrinkly friend:
I was looking forward to moving to the empty window seat from Wellthatsucks
33. The person who just made a new lil' critter friend:
This bastard was sitting on my hanging bath towel and stung me in the belly when I went to dry off after my shower. from mildlyinfuriating
34. The person whose coffee was just a bit stinky:
thought our coffee tasted a little off this morning... stink bug in the lid. from Wellthatsucks
35. The person who got a little carried away fishing with their truck:
Had a decent day drinking and fishing from Wellthatsucks
36. The person who got a lil' crunchy treat with their delicious hot chocolate:
Wanted to get some hot chocolate. what do i get? fucking ants 🙃 from Wellthatsucks
37. The person who will not be delivering any time soon:
My first day as delivery guy at Dominos… from Wellthatsucks
38. The person who might have just experienced the inciting incident in the Robot Wars:
Robot pushed past me and gave me this shit eating grin as it closed the elevator door without me from mildlyinfuriating
39. The person whose cat is a true artist:
My cat sucks on his tail and then uses it as a paint brush to paint all of my things with his saliva from mildlyinfuriating
40. The person who gave a toilet the People's Elbow with their dang rear end:
When you’re rough day includes breaking a toilet seat with your ass from Wellthatsucks
41. The person who will never brush in peace again:
Guess I won't be brushing my teeth from Wellthatsucks
42. The person whose chocolate turned to, you know:
The chocolates stayed in the back of the car for an entire day. from Wellthatsucks
43. The person who pulled a classic "drop all your sockets in the middle of the road":
nothing like dropping all your sockets in the street from Wellthatsucks
44. The person who will now have a lifelong vendetta against each and every wasp:
A wasp flew into my car window while I was driving and stung me. from Wellthatsucks
45. The person with the spiciest floor this side of the mighty Mississipp:
someone assembled the shelves wrong at the store I work in and now I'm lost in the sauce from Wellthatsucks
46. And the person who might want to get that bad boy inspected again:
47. The person who will have a nice special bird-supplied treat every time they blow up their tube:
Well from Wellthatsucks
48. The person who needs to have a serious talk with their cat:
Went out for the night and forgot my drawer open, cats found the stash, entire room’s now glittered in catnip from Wellthatsucks
49. The person with the world's first constipated pipe:
This is what happens when your sister dumps Metamucil down the kitchen sink. from mildlyinfuriating
50. And the person who must forever protect good Anthony The Ant:
Say hello to Anthony, the ant behind my TV screen. from mildlyinfuriating
I will protect you, Anthony.
