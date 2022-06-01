ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand

50 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Every Tiny Decision They Made This Month

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS4M2_0fx5eqV300

Sometimes one tiny, little thing can ruin your day. Take for example...

1. The person who is no longer the owner of their car:

Found my car like this when I took a break at work. from Wellthatsucks

2. The person who experienced the true definition of a bad time:

my husband made the perfect nachos from Wellthatsucks

3. The person who, unless they are a certain rectangular yellow sponge by the name of Bob, is going to be very disappointed:

Finally have time to go to the beach and... from Wellthatsucks

4. The person who has never made a better purchase than this waterproof pouch:

Just bought this underwater protective case in Thailand and went swimming with it. from Wellthatsucks

5. The person who should be able to straighten that baby right out:

How my new license plate was delivered by FedEx. 1 day late. from mildlyinfuriating

6. The person who will just have to use their hands now:

I forgot to add something important to my morning coffee from mildlyinfuriating

7. The person who cooked their delicious meal juuuuust right:

1st attempt at smoking a brisket - Happy Mother's Day! from Wellthatsucks

8. The person whose coffee went absolutely nuclear all over their beautiful retro kitchen:

Today I learned that a coffee pot can explode. from Wellthatsucks

9. The person who must have made some very powerful birds very angry:

When you walk out and find this.. from mildlyinfuriating

10. The person who will now have a personal vendetta against a squirrel:

Passed by this squirrel eating someone’s pizza from Wellthatsucks

11. The extremely lucky person who gets to watch a movie and  balloon...at the SAME TIME!

Someone brought a balloon into a movie theatre from mildlyinfuriating

12. The person who got a very nice and very free new paint job:

Someone hit my car and painted it with house paint. from Wellthatsucks

13. The person who will have a lot of explaining to do:

Put a suction cup on my forehead having fun with my child. Now I’ve got a round bruise that won’t go away and a meeting with my manager in the morning. from Wellthatsucks

14. The person who figured out how to get the car wash to speed-clean the inside of their car too:

My mom forgot to roll up her passenger window in the car wash from Wellthatsucks

15. The person whose plate shattered beyond the limits of how any plate should conceivably smash:

I’ve dropped a lot of plates in my 43 years on earth. But I’ve never seen one get obliterated so absolutely. from Wellthatsucks

16. The person who likes their food extra salty:

my salt crusher broke over my food from mildlyinfuriating

And also is about to dip their shirt in their ketchup there. Yeesh!

17. The person who is eatin' gooooood tonight:

My kid got a box of onions instead of nuggets in his happy meal from mildlyinfuriating

18. The person who has most certainly angered some long dormant ancient pet spirits:

Please don't bury your pet in a plastic storage bin. Someone (me) might accidentally dig it up one day. from Wellthatsucks

19. The person who let their sunglasses have a little fresh air:

Where my sunglasses have been hiding for 2 weeks. from mildlyinfuriating

20. The person who just wanted a little extra flavoring for their spaghetti:

I guess I will eat dirty sink pasta from Wellthatsucks

21. The person who must have angered the great and powerful Grocery Store Gods:

Was standing in the grocery store when the ceiling tile above me fell, hit me in the head, followed by a few gallons of dirty water. I was completely soaked and employees didn't do anything. from Wellthatsucks

22. The person who created the world's first lemony chocolate chip cookie:

Grabbed the wrong one and now all of my chocolate chip cookies taste weird. from Wellthatsucks

23. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

My cat decided to share her lunch with me via my headphones from Wellthatsucks

24. The person whose water fountain is apparently linked up to the Bowman Company Coal Mine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEMCq_0fx5eqV300
reddit.com

25. The person who spent their life savings for the world's saddest sandwich:

My wife was in shock when she received this $9 sandwich this afternoon… from mildlyinfuriating

26. The person who is now driving in BBQ:

Eating while driving and spilled barbecue sauce in the worst place possible from mildlyinfuriating

27. Ol' OJ Pants:

I just spilled a full cup of orange juice all over myself on the last day of vacation. I didn’t bring an extra pair of pants. from Wellthatsucks

28. The person who recalled this whole dang jar into their big ol' craw:

Checking my jar of Jif as I’m reading about the recall… from Wellthatsucks

29. The person who will now have to move their living room to the front door:

Dislodge This from mildlyinfuriating

30. The person who got the brand-new air-filled donut:

Love biting into my mostly hollow doughnut. from mildlyinfuriating

31. Tommy Two Shoes:

Well I'm 2 hours into my shift and noticed I put on two different shoes this morning. from Wellthatsucks

32. The person who made a nice, new wrinkly friend:

I was looking forward to moving to the empty window seat from Wellthatsucks

33. The person who just made a new lil' critter friend:

This bastard was sitting on my hanging bath towel and stung me in the belly when I went to dry off after my shower. from mildlyinfuriating

34. The person whose coffee was just a bit stinky:

thought our coffee tasted a little off this morning... stink bug in the lid. from Wellthatsucks

35. The person who got a little carried away fishing with their truck:

Had a decent day drinking and fishing from Wellthatsucks

36. The person who got a lil' crunchy treat with their delicious hot chocolate:

Wanted to get some hot chocolate. what do i get? fucking ants 🙃 from Wellthatsucks

37. The person who will not be delivering any time soon:

My first day as delivery guy at Dominos… from Wellthatsucks

38. The person who might have just experienced the inciting incident in the Robot Wars:

Robot pushed past me and gave me this shit eating grin as it closed the elevator door without me from mildlyinfuriating

39. The person whose cat is a true artist:

My cat sucks on his tail and then uses it as a paint brush to paint all of my things with his saliva from mildlyinfuriating

40. The person who gave a toilet the People's Elbow with their dang rear end:

When you’re rough day includes breaking a toilet seat with your ass from Wellthatsucks

41. The person who will never brush in peace again:

Guess I won't be brushing my teeth from Wellthatsucks

42. The person whose chocolate turned to, you know:

The chocolates stayed in the back of the car for an entire day. from Wellthatsucks

43. The person who pulled a classic "drop all your sockets in the middle of the road":

nothing like dropping all your sockets in the street from Wellthatsucks

44. The person who will now have a lifelong vendetta against each and every wasp:

A wasp flew into my car window while I was driving and stung me. from Wellthatsucks

45. The person with the spiciest floor this side of the mighty Mississipp:

someone assembled the shelves wrong at the store I work in and now I'm lost in the sauce from Wellthatsucks

46. And the person who might want to get that bad boy inspected again:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168anv_0fx5eqV300

Hmmm. Might want to get that checked out:

reddit.com

47. The person who will have a nice special bird-supplied treat every time they blow up their tube:

Well from Wellthatsucks

48. The person who needs to have a serious talk with their cat:

Went out for the night and forgot my drawer open, cats found the stash, entire room’s now glittered in catnip from Wellthatsucks

49. The person with the world's first constipated pipe:

This is what happens when your sister dumps Metamucil down the kitchen sink. from mildlyinfuriating

50. And the person who must forever protect good Anthony The Ant:

Say hello to Anthony, the ant behind my TV screen. from mildlyinfuriating

I will protect you, Anthony.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

My secret life as a collie: Japanese man who transforms into a dog in $15,000 costume reveals he only does so for 'special occasions' and none of his friends know about his canine alter ego

A Japanese man who transforms into a dog using an ultra-realistic costume has said he hides his canine alter ego from his friends because he is worried they think it is weird. Toco spent two million Yen ($15,000) on a custom-made rough collie costume last month, fulfilling his life-long ambition of becoming an animal.
PETS
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Chocolates#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Robot
Daily Mail

Emotional moment three siblings meet their brother, 64, for the first time on Long Lost Family after he was left as a baby in Welsh public toilets, wrapped in a bed sheet and a brown paper bag

This is the tear-jerking moment a man who was abandoned as a baby in Abergavenny public toilets met his three full siblings for the first time in tonight's Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace. Paul Garner, 64, now based in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, always knew he was adopted and spent a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother goes viral with incredible tale of how she left her husband of 14 years for a near stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after one evening chatting at a conference - only for the other man to reject her

A mother-of-two has gone viral on social media after writing a memoir about leaving her husband of 14 years to pursue a stranger who she thought could be her 'soulmate'. Amanda Trenfield, from Sydney, explained that she spent 20 years building a 'somewhat predictable life' with a career in the financial services alongside caring for two young children and her marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
Upworthy

2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked, even gives 'really generous' tip

Leave your phone unlocked and there's always someone around to prank you. A Texas mother got the surprise of her life when a DoorDash delivery landed at her doorstep. Though Kelsey Golden hadn't ordered anything, she was handed a giant McDonald's bag containing 31 cheeseburgers. It hit her that her 2-year-old son, Barrett—who loves to play with her phone—may have accidentally ordered the cheeseburgers. Kelsey Golden was at home busy working on the school's annual yearbook on her computer and she recalled Barrett "yanking" on her phone while she was transferring photos from her phone to her computer, reported CNN.
KIDS
BBC

'When I woke up, I was just happy I didn't die'

A man who lost both his legs and an arm when he tried to take his own life says his life is much better now. Craig Bowler, from Olney, Buckinghamshire, said he did not talk about his feelings, he had no control over them and they eventually "exploded". His message...
INSTAGRAM
heavenofanimals.com

Dog That Spent 10 Years In A Shelter Finally Gets His Forever Home

Tofu, a 14-year-old dog who no one seemed interested in adopting, was rescued from an abusive home by some caring individuals and spent ten years in a shelter. Owing to cancer, one of the senior dog’s hind legs had to be amputated, and he also lost his sight due to old age.
PETS
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Do I Owe It to My Husband to Support His Endless Job Hopping?

My husband cannot stay at one job long enough to benefit him. It seems like every six months to a year, he is finding a new place to work. I know why he does it. It’s to make more money now, or he isn’t happy with the people he works with. He always comes home and talks about the person he doesn’t get along with. Most of the time, I think he overdramatizes things and takes stuff out of context.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pethelpful.com

Video of Boxer Crying Because She Got Caught in the Rain Is Undeniably Precious

You know who doesn't like the rain? Dogs. Or possibly it was just one dog in particular who was absolutely not having it when she and her owners got caught in a rainstorm. Gertie hilariously threw a fit when she started to get wet, but thankfully for us her owners caught the whole thing on video and shared it online.
ANIMALS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy