A lot of lawns will be dying this summer, as new restrictions on water use took effect on Wednesday for 6 million residents in Southern California. In its third straight year of severe drought, California is currently experiencing its driest year on record, a pattern that scientists have said is linked to climate change. That has led to cutbacks in the amount of water being delivered to Southern California residents via the State Water Project (SWP).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO