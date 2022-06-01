ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Dance Moves to Ed Sheeran Will Give You the ~Shivers~: Watch Video

She’s just ~perfect~! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed off her dance moves to Ed Sheeran ’s hit single “Shivers” in a new video.

In the YouTube clip posted on May 25 by the account Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old skillfully moved to the beat alongside two others during a dance class. Shiloh stood on the left side of the trio and donned an all-black sweatsuit with matching sneakers. She also kept her hair tied up in a bun for the fun performance.

Earlier that week, the fan TikTok page @shilohpitt shared a separate clip of the teen rocking out to Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time,” in which she effortlessly hit every count of the hip-hop track.

An insider previously told In Touch that dance is Shiloh’s “main love right now,” adding that “she’s really good at it.”

“Shiloh is a typical teen and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source said. “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

When it comes to her famous parents, the insider noted that Brad, 58, and Angelina, 46, “ are impressed ” with Shiloh’s dance skills and “they couldn’t be prouder.”

Shiloh started coming out of her shell toward the end of 2021 after fans saw her accompany the Eternals actress at multiple film premieres. She even upcycled a few of her mom’s outfits that October, including one of Angie’s old Dior dresses at the Marvel film’s London premiere. However, Shiloh also brought her own style game to the events, as she was photographed wearing an iconic periwinkle blue British graphic jacket, a black tee and shorts and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars to the Eternals London afterparty.

In November 2021, a separate insider told Life & Style that Shiloh received a “couple offers” in the modeling industry.

The source explained that Angelina is “well aware that there’s interest from the fashion world” to have Shiloh model, but the Salt star isn’t “pushing” her daughter to do anything. Also, the Academy Award winner “knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders,” but Angelina isn’t “going to throw her to the wolves” and “ will guide her as best she can,” the source added at the time.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the insider noted. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”

