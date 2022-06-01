ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Man pleads guilty in double homicide of Westmoreland County couple

wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBURG, Pa. — A man who had been accused of killing a couple and going on a crime spree in will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Wednesday. Watch the report from the Westmoreland County Courthouse: Click the video player above. Victor...

www.wtae.com

