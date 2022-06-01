ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Gymnastics adds three-time All-American to roster

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago

Arkansas Gymnastics Head Coach Jordyn Wieber knows what it takes to get to the top of the gymnastics world. Now, as a head coach, she is using recruiting to get the Arkansas gym team to that point.

Norah Flatley , a three-time All-American at UCLA and a member of the U.S. National Team, has announced that she will spend her super-senior season in Fayetteville, competing for the University of Arkansas.

“I could not be more thrilled that Norah has chosen Arkansas for the upcoming season, to continue her academic and athletic career. Norah brings so much to the table, including her performance quality, difficulty, and experience,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said in a press release. “She has already had incredible success and I have no doubt she will bring her competitive spirit and leadership to this program.”

Flatley, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, comes to Arkansas after earning a spot on the 2022 first-team for balance beam, and second-team all-around honors. She posted her highest career scores in vault, balance beam, floor, and all-around during her senior season in Westwood, which led her to being named “Comeback Gymnast of the Year” by College Gym News.

