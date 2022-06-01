2024 top-25 prospect says UNC among three prioritizing him

With a few commitments already in the class of 2023, and holding the second best class in the country, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to prioritize some key 2024 targets.

The Tar Heels have been tied to 2024 top-25 prospect Jason Asemota for a few months, but over the weekend it was verbalized as Asemota named the three schools making him a priority.

According to Rivals national basketball analyst Travis Graf, Asemota listed the Tar Heels as one of the three .

Four-star 2024 prospect Jason Asemota told Rivals that the three main schools in the mix to land his services are Baylor, North Carolina and Oregon. He’s taken an unofficial to Baylor already and is looking to take visits to Oregon and North Carolina in the near future.

The 6-foot-9 and 207-pound wing is ranked No. 25 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings.

Another Rivals national analyst in Rob Cassidy touched on Asemota’s game and trajectory earlier this spring .

Asemota has long been a high-profile prospect with a bright future. There’s a reason he currently ranks No. 25 in the Rivals150, after all. After two live periods, however, it’s clear that 25 isn’t nearly high enough for the 6-foot-9 forward who plays the circuit with The Syndicate grassroots organization. Asemota has long had the build and the agility to impress college coaches, but he’s shooting the ball incredibly well from distance lately and is slowly becoming more aggressive when it comes to getting to the basket. He knocked down six three-pointers on his way to 36 points on 14-for-19 shooting in an EYBL game over the weekend and continues to make his case to move into striking distance of the top five.

Asemota averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game last season as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record.

Last weekend during Session III of the Nike EYBL circuit he averaged 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

With UNC now striving to have extreme versatility with its wings and a lot of combo forwards on the floor, Asemota should be someone to keep an eye on as his recruitment continues to develop.

